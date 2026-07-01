Pride Rock Rises: Large Concrete Show Building for Disney Adventure World's "The Lion King" Flume Ride Now Visible

All of this will be yours (in 6 to 8 years).

Disney Adventure World’s upcoming The Lion King flume ride continues to rise, as the park prepares to welcome the Pride Lands to Paris.

What’s Happening:

Back in March, Disneyland Paris reopened their second gate as Disney Adventure World, inviting guests into a new lineup of magic.

Essentially doubling the size of the park, two new areas and a new lagoon debuted at the park.

Adventure Way invites guests into the new expansion with fun attractions, dining experiences, and Adventure Bay.

The crown jewel of the new expansion sits on the fathers reaches of the park with World of Frozen.

And while the park has officially re-opened at Disneyland Paris, there is even more magic on the way.

Set to take up the expansion pad just north of Avengers Campus, the new The Lion King area will boast a brand new high-thrill flume ride that will take guests through the events of the 1994 animated hit.

Announced at 2024’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the log flume will be huge, taking on a similar look as Disney’s Splash Mountain and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attractions.

On a recent trip to Disney Adventure World, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction on the attraction.

The area is currently surrounded by themed construction walls, which show off concept artwork of the upcoming expansion.

Beyond the wall, large concrete structures and two large cranes can be seen as the ride begins to rise from the ground.

Something interesting to note, French construction guidelines are different than other countries with Disney Parks.

You’ll notice the rising structure is primarily made of concrete instead of traditional steel girders.

Tower of Terror is a great example of this difference, as the ride is identical to the former California version of the attraction, but was constructed differently.

You’ll also see some piles of dirt as the construction teams continue preparing the area for construction.

Towards the back half of the construction site, a cast access gate featuring The Lion King inspired designs gives an idea of what the permanent aesthetic of this area may look like.

At this time, we do not have an opening timeframe for the attraction.

Disney did share at one point that it will have a similar timeframe to World of Frozen, which took a little over 8 years from announcement to opening.

If that timeline doesn’t include COVID-19 setbacks, fans can expect to head to Pride Rock sometime in 2032.

For those looking to make memories at Disney Adventure World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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