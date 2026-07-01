Pride Rock Rises: Large Concrete Show Building for Disney Adventure World's "The Lion King" Flume Ride Now Visible
All of this will be yours (in 6 to 8 years).
Disney Adventure World’s upcoming The Lion King flume ride continues to rise, as the park prepares to welcome the Pride Lands to Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Back in March, Disneyland Paris reopened their second gate as Disney Adventure World, inviting guests into a new lineup of magic.
- Essentially doubling the size of the park, two new areas and a new lagoon debuted at the park.
- Adventure Way invites guests into the new expansion with fun attractions, dining experiences, and Adventure Bay.
- The crown jewel of the new expansion sits on the fathers reaches of the park with World of Frozen.
- And while the park has officially re-opened at Disneyland Paris, there is even more magic on the way.
- Set to take up the expansion pad just north of Avengers Campus, the new The Lion King area will boast a brand new high-thrill flume ride that will take guests through the events of the 1994 animated hit.
- Announced at 2024’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the log flume will be huge, taking on a similar look as Disney’s Splash Mountain and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attractions.
- On a recent trip to Disney Adventure World, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction on the attraction.
- The area is currently surrounded by themed construction walls, which show off concept artwork of the upcoming expansion.
- Beyond the wall, large concrete structures and two large cranes can be seen as the ride begins to rise from the ground.
- Something interesting to note, French construction guidelines are different than other countries with Disney Parks.
- You’ll notice the rising structure is primarily made of concrete instead of traditional steel girders.
- Tower of Terror is a great example of this difference, as the ride is identical to the former California version of the attraction, but was constructed differently.
- You’ll also see some piles of dirt as the construction teams continue preparing the area for construction.
- Towards the back half of the construction site, a cast access gate featuring The Lion King inspired designs gives an idea of what the permanent aesthetic of this area may look like.
- At this time, we do not have an opening timeframe for the attraction.
- Disney did share at one point that it will have a similar timeframe to World of Frozen, which took a little over 8 years from announcement to opening.
- If that timeline doesn’t include COVID-19 setbacks, fans can expect to head to Pride Rock sometime in 2032.
- For those looking to make memories at Disney Adventure World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
- Photos: A Look Around Tower of Terror's Florist Gift Shop at Disney Adventure World
- Photos: Construction Progress Continues on Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings at Disney Adventure World
- Disneyland Paris Readies for Royalty with Upcoming Debut of Sleeping Beauty's Royal Waltz
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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