Photos: Previewing Donald Duck's New Nautical Costume and Merchandise Collection at Disneyland Paris

Beginning July 6, Donald will appear in this new costume that you can also take home on various items of merchandise.

We're on site at Disneyland Paris, where we're getting a closer look at the new nautical Donald Duck merchandise line and costume.

What's Happening:

Last year, Disneyland Paris introduced a new collection that saw Chip 'n' Dale wearing winter-inspired costumes that guests could also purchase on merchandise items in the park.

This marked a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the merchandise and entertainment teams at Disneyland Paris, which is now being replicated with Donald Duck for an all-new collection launching July 6 .

. Inspired by Donald's signature nautical theme, designers created a collection featuring marine colors, seaside charm, and contemporary trends.

Donald Duck fans can get their hands on a variety of clothing items featuring Donald in this new outfit – not to mention an adorable shoulder plush!

A number of accessories are also part of the collection – including a pin, mug, headband, and also a clever bag that makes us recall the final moments of Mickey's PhilharMagic.

Guests will be able to meet with Donald in his new nautical costume, also starting on July 6, at the Boarding House, located between The Storybook Store and Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.

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