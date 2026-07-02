Disney Adventure World Shares More Magic on Disney Princess Cavalcade Ahead of its Debut
Check it out later this month!
A new Disney Princess Cavalcade is headed to Disney Adventure World, and we now have more info on what magic fans will get to experience.
What’s Happening:
- Laughing Place is across the pond at Disneyland Paris, celebrating some of the upcoming magic coming to the resort.
- Back in March, Disneyland Paris reopened their second gate as Disney Adventure World, inviting guests into a new lineup of magic.
- Essentially doubling the size of the park, two new areas and a new lagoon debuted at the park.
- Adventure Way invites guests into the new expansion with fun attractions, dining experiences, and Adventure Bay.
- One of those exciting experiences is set to debut this month, with Adventure Way’s Disney Princess Cavalcade!
- The Disney Princess Cavalcade is the first-ever cavalcade at Disney Adventure World, mixing a traditional parade-style offering with a live interactive show.
- The route runs from the future Lion King immersive world to The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge and back, allowing guests to experience the cavalcade from both directions.
- During the show stop, performers invite children to dance, creating immersive and interactive fun.
- The cavalcade celebrates the spirit of adventure through original storytelling inspired by Disney Princesses, featuring characters including Moana, Rapunzel, Raya, and Tiana.
- Elaborately themed floats, designed by Thomas Gallou, feature intricate details, hidden surprises, built-in sound systems, and innovative engineering to bring each Princess-inspired world to life.
- The experience includes two original pop-inspired songs, one for when the cavalcade is moving and one for the show stop.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios collaborated on the creative direction to ensure the cavalcade authentically reimagines the worlds of the Disney Princesses while offering a fresh, original experience.
- The Disney Princess Cavalcade at Disney Adventure World is set to debut on July 24th!
- For those looking to head to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
- Photos/Video: New Animal Scenes Inspired by Marc Davis Artwork Debut Along the Rivers of the Far West at Disneyland Paris
- Photos: Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains Nears End of Multi-Month Refurbishment at Disneyland Paris
- Photos: Previewing Donald Duck's New Nautical Costume and Merchandise Collection at Disneyland Paris
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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