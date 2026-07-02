Disney Adventure World Shares More Magic on Disney Princess Cavalcade Ahead of its Debut

Check it out later this month!

A new Disney Princess Cavalcade is headed to Disney Adventure World, and we now have more info on what magic fans will get to experience.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place is across the pond at Disneyland Paris, celebrating some of the upcoming magic coming to the resort.

Back in March, Disneyland Paris reopened their second gate as Disney Adventure World, inviting guests into a new lineup of magic.

Essentially doubling the size of the park, two new areas and a new lagoon debuted at the park.

Adventure Way invites guests into the new expansion with fun attractions, dining experiences, and Adventure Bay.

One of those exciting experiences is set to debut this month, with Adventure Way’s Disney Princess Cavalcade!

The Disney Princess Cavalcade is the first-ever cavalcade at Disney Adventure World, mixing a traditional parade-style offering with a live interactive show.

The route runs from the future Lion King immersive world to The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge and back, allowing guests to experience the cavalcade from both directions.

During the show stop, performers invite children to dance, creating immersive and interactive fun.

The cavalcade celebrates the spirit of adventure through original storytelling inspired by Disney Princesses, featuring characters including Moana, Rapunzel, Raya, and Tiana.

Elaborately themed floats, designed by Thomas Gallou, feature intricate details, hidden surprises, built-in sound systems, and innovative engineering to bring each Princess-inspired world to life.

The experience includes two original pop-inspired songs, one for when the cavalcade is moving and one for the show stop.

Walt Disney Animation Studios collaborated on the creative direction to ensure the cavalcade authentically reimagines the worlds of the Disney Princesses while offering a fresh, original experience.

The Disney Princess Cavalcade at Disney Adventure World is set to debut on July 24th !

! For those looking to head to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Paris:

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