Photos: Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains Nears End of Multi-Month Refurbishment at Disneyland Paris

For non French speakers, that is of course Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

One of Disneyland Paris' classic opening day attractions in Fantasyland is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment.

What's Happening:

  • Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains, known to English speakers as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, is currently closed for refurbishment at Disneyland Paris.
  • In fact, the opening day attraction has been closed for since March, for a lengthy refurbishment that is set to conclude later this month on July 28, 2026.
  • Covered in scaffolding, the building's facade is getting a complete renovation. Construction walls surrounding the attraction feature characters like Snow White, the Prince, the Evil Queen, and Grumpy.

  • No changes to the attraction have been announced, although it should be noted that Disneyland's counterpart of the attraction was completely transformed into Snow White's Enchanted Wish, deemphasizing the scary elements, back in 2021.

More Disneyland Paris News:

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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