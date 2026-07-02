Photos: Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains Nears End of Multi-Month Refurbishment at Disneyland Paris
For non French speakers, that is of course Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
One of Disneyland Paris' classic opening day attractions in Fantasyland is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment.
What's Happening:
- Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains, known to English speakers as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, is currently closed for refurbishment at Disneyland Paris.
- In fact, the opening day attraction has been closed for since March, for a lengthy refurbishment that is set to conclude later this month on July 28, 2026.
- Covered in scaffolding, the building's facade is getting a complete renovation. Construction walls surrounding the attraction feature characters like Snow White, the Prince, the Evil Queen, and Grumpy.
- No changes to the attraction have been announced, although it should be noted that Disneyland's counterpart of the attraction was completely transformed into Snow White's Enchanted Wish, deemphasizing the scary elements, back in 2021.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Get a closer look at the new nautical Donald Duck merchandise line and costume coming to Disneyland Paris next week.
- Kylie Kelce is headed to Disneyland Paris for a special “spectaculaire” episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce.
- Plaza Gardens' year-long refurbishment is well underway, with the entire building currently covered in scrims.
- Disney Adventure World’s upcoming The Lion King flume ride continues to rise, as the park prepares to welcome the Pride Lands to Paris.
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