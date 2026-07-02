Photos/Video: New Animal Scenes Inspired by Marc Davis Artwork Debut Along the Rivers of the Far West at Disneyland Paris
Some new magic has been added to part of what is often considered to be Disney's best Frontierland.
New scenes inspired by artwork from legendary Disney Imagineer Marc Davis have debuted along the Rivers of the Far West at Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- Last year, Disneyland Paris revealed that four new scenes would be added on the shores of the Rivers of the Far West in Frontierland. Over a year later, those scenes have finally made their debut along the Rivers of the Far West.
- Guests can now view new animal figures – such as a buffalo on the prairie and adorable raccoons and a skunk on a floating tree trunk – from aboard the Molly Brown.
- These new scenes are based on original designs by Disney Legend Marc Davis, known for similar scenes on attractions like the Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and The Haunted Mansion.
- Following the recent refurbishment of the iconic Molly Brown Riverboat, these additions further enrich the guest experience and enhance immersion in Frontierland.
- We had the chance to take a ride aboard the Molly Brown today to record a full POV for you. See if you can spot all the new scenes in the video below!
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Get a closer look at the new nautical Donald Duck merchandise line and costume coming to Disneyland Paris next week.
- Kylie Kelce is headed to Disneyland Paris for a special “spectaculaire” episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce.
- Plaza Gardens' year-long refurbishment is well underway, with the entire building currently covered in scrims.
- Disney Adventure World’s upcoming The Lion King flume ride continues to rise, as the park prepares to welcome the Pride Lands to Paris.
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