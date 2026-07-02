Photos/Video: New Animal Scenes Inspired by Marc Davis Artwork Debut Along the Rivers of the Far West at Disneyland Paris

Some new magic has been added to part of what is often considered to be Disney's best Frontierland.
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New scenes inspired by artwork from legendary Disney Imagineer Marc Davis have debuted along the Rivers of the Far West at Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

  • Last year, Disneyland Paris revealed that four new scenes would be added on the shores of the Rivers of the Far West in Frontierland. Over a year later, those scenes have finally made their debut along the Rivers of the Far West.
  • Guests can now view new animal figures – such as a buffalo on the prairie and adorable raccoons and a skunk on a floating tree trunk – from aboard the Molly Brown.
  • These new scenes are based on original designs by Disney Legend Marc Davis, known for similar scenes on attractions like the Jungle CruisePirates of the Caribbean, and The Haunted Mansion.

  • Following the recent refurbishment of the iconic Molly Brown Riverboat, these additions further enrich the guest experience and enhance immersion in Frontierland. 
  • We had the chance to take a ride aboard the Molly Brown today to record a full POV for you. See if you can spot all the new scenes in the video below!

More Disneyland Paris News:

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti