Photos: Massive Overhaul of Disney Village Continues with Facade Work and Modernizations

We're headed towards a new era of Disneyland Paris shopping and dining.

Disneyland Paris’ premiere shopping district, Disney Village, is undergoing a massive transformation. Let’s take a look at the latest updates in construction.

What’s Happening:

Back in 1992, Disney Parks magic arrived in Europe as Euro Disneyland officially opened to guests.

Now known as Disneyland Paris, the resort has always featured Disney Village, a massive shopping complex outside of the theme parks.

Well, Disney Village had remained stuck in the 90s for decades, and in 2022, Disneyland Paris officially kicked off a massive overhaul of the shopping district.

On a recent trip to the resort, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the ongoing construction around Disney Village.

One of the first major overhauls completed in Disney Village was the modernization of their massive, multi-story McDonalds.

In my personal opinion, the kitchy 90s aesthetic of the old McDonalds was a lot more “Disney” to me, but it looks nice nonetheless.

Beyond the McDonalds, the main shopping area is getting an extensive facade overhaul, with scrims, scaffolding, and construction walls covering much of the area.

Part of the reopened area includes Deco by Disney, which replaced Disney Fashion and has been completely overhauled from its previous aesthetic.

While there is tons of construction going on, there are still plenty of stores and restaurants open during the remodel.

Plus, check out Toy Story 5 and the Gaumont Cinema!

For those looking to take a trip to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Paris:

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