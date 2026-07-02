Photos: Massive Overhaul of Disney Village Continues with Facade Work and Modernizations
We're headed towards a new era of Disneyland Paris shopping and dining.
Disneyland Paris’ premiere shopping district, Disney Village, is undergoing a massive transformation. Let’s take a look at the latest updates in construction.
What’s Happening:
- Back in 1992, Disney Parks magic arrived in Europe as Euro Disneyland officially opened to guests.
- Now known as Disneyland Paris, the resort has always featured Disney Village, a massive shopping complex outside of the theme parks.
- Well, Disney Village had remained stuck in the 90s for decades, and in 2022, Disneyland Paris officially kicked off a massive overhaul of the shopping district.
- On a recent trip to the resort, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the ongoing construction around Disney Village.
- One of the first major overhauls completed in Disney Village was the modernization of their massive, multi-story McDonalds.
- In my personal opinion, the kitchy 90s aesthetic of the old McDonalds was a lot more “Disney” to me, but it looks nice nonetheless.
- Beyond the McDonalds, the main shopping area is getting an extensive facade overhaul, with scrims, scaffolding, and construction walls covering much of the area.
- Part of the reopened area includes Deco by Disney, which replaced Disney Fashion and has been completely overhauled from its previous aesthetic.
- While there is tons of construction going on, there are still plenty of stores and restaurants open during the remodel.
- Plus, check out Toy Story 5 and the Gaumont Cinema!
- For those looking to take a trip to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
- Disney Adventure World Shares More Magic on Disney Princess Cavalcade Ahead of its Debut
- Photos/Video: New Animal Scenes Inspired by Marc Davis Artwork Debut Along the Rivers of the Far West at Disneyland Paris
- Photos: Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains Nears End of Multi-Month Refurbishment at Disneyland Paris
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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