Walt Disney Imagineering Is Ready For D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and They're Bringing Something Fun

Whether or not you're going to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend it's going to be a big deal for Disney fans all over the world. Every corner of the Walt Disney Company is coming together to put on a big show, and that includes Walt Disney Imagineering.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering dropped a short video on Instagram today that shows that the creative arm of Disney Parks is ready for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The post is time lapse camera footage of some Imagineers packing crates to be taken to the Anaheim Convention Center. Specifically, it appears to show scale models of at least one upcoming Walt Disney World land that will be on display.

It's difficult to tell exactly what we're looking at, but via some well timed pausing of the video we can get at least a bit of a look at what's being loaded up.

Based on what we know about it, this certainly appears to be a model of Piston Peak, the area currently under construction at Magic Kingdom that will be replacing a significant portion of Frontierland. Though it could be something else, and might be more than one model packed together. Some of this could also be Villains Land.

While we don't know for sure what the plan for the model is, it will likely be on display at the Walt Disney Imagineering booth on the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney fan Event.

Two years ago, the booth held several large models of upcoming theme park plans. It also had a secret room that was only opened on Sunday morning after the Disney Experiences Showcase showing off concept art and designs of the attraction and lands that had been announced the night before.

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