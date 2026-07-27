D23 Reveals Full Show Floor Map for 2026 Ultimate Disney Fan Event
New directory showcases Disney experiences, exclusive shopping, Imagineering exhibits, Disney+ activations, and more ahead of this year's fan celebration.
Disney fans planning their strategy for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event now have one more essential tool to help map out their weekend.
What’s Happening:
- Just days before thousands of Disney fans descend on the Anaheim Convention Center, D23 has officially unveiled the complete show floor map and directory for this year's event, giving attendees their first detailed look at the experiences, shopping destinations, exhibits, and entertainment waiting inside.
- From Walt Disney Imagineering showcases and Marvel activations to exclusive shopping opportunities and immersive Disney+ experiences, this year's show floor is packed with attractions spanning nearly every corner of The Walt Disney Company.
- One of the biggest draws on the show floor will once again be Experiences from The Walt Disney Company, where guests can explore a variety of interactive exhibits celebrating Disney's biggest brands and upcoming projects.
- Marvel fans will also want to stop by the TVA Experience, while Star Wars enthusiasts can head to the Lucasfilm booth. Meanwhile, Imagineering: Horizons promises another look at the creativity and innovation shaping Disney parks around the world.
- Outside of Disney's own exhibits, the show floor also features a variety of experiences from Disney partners.
- Guests can visit activations from Chevrolet, Disney Visa by Chase, Honda, Hasbro, HEINZ, M&M'S, Ravensburger, Topps, and even Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes, giving fans plenty of opportunities to interact with brands collaborating with Disney.
- Shopping remains one of the biggest attractions at D23, and 2026 appears to offer one of the largest merchandise lineups yet.
- Disney-operated shopping locations include:
- D23 Marketplace
- D23 Marketplace Pin Store
- Disney Studio Store Hollywood
- The Disney+ Hulu Store
- Mickey's of Glendale
- Mickey's of Glendale Pin Store
- The Walt Disney Company Store
- The Walt Disney Company Pin Store
- Disney YNSD
- Fans looking beyond Disney-exclusive merchandise will also find dozens of retail partners throughout the show floor, including Loungefly, BoxLunch, Citizen, Pandora Jewelry, RSVLTS, Cakeworthy, Disney Fine Art, Little Words Project, Steiff, Blackwing, Build-A-Bear, and many more.
- Several companies are also pairing shopping with interactive experiences. Guests can participate in activities from Disney Music, Disney Publishing Books & Brew, Disney Store, Disney x Formula 1: Fuel the Magic, Mundo Pixar, Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, Toy Story Video Game Experience by Atari, and the new Citizen "The Light Test."
- Throughout the weekend, programming will take place across multiple venues, including the Premiere Stage, Walt Disney Archives Stage, Backlot Stage, Hyperion Stage, Talent Central, and Spotlight Stage, ensuring there's nearly always something happening somewhere on the convention floor.
- Beyond exhibits and shopping, attendees will also find plenty of helpful services including food trucks, cosplay meet-ups and photo shoots, pin trading, guest relations, accessibility services, bag check, Salon 64, the D23 Charter Member Lounge, and designated break areas.
- With hundreds of booths, activations, presentations, and exclusive merchandise opportunities spread across the convention center, the newly released map is likely to become one of the most valuable resources for anyone attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Whether guests are planning to prioritize exclusive shopping, meet Disney Legends, experience Imagineering exhibits, or simply explore every corner of the convention floor, the newly released directory offers a first look at what promises to be one of Disney's biggest fan celebrations yet.
More D23 News:
- Mickey's of Glendale Reveals New "Imagineer That!" Collection for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Announces Reservation Selection Process Extension
- D23 Shopping Guide: Where To Find The Merch You're Looking for at The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
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