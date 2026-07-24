D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Announces Reservation Selection Process Extension

The RSP system was set to close tomorrow, but will now run through the weekend.

Fans heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event have a few extra days to enter for their chance to attend panels at this year's event.

What’s Happening:

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is just a few weeks away, and fans attending this year’s event have plenty of panels and activities to experience.

As part of that process, D23 uses a Reservation Selection Process (RSP) which acts as a lottery system for each event.

Initially this year’s RSP entries were set to close tomorrow, but fans who have been procrastinating on planning their magical D23 weekend have a few extra days to enter.

Announced on the official D23 Instagram, D23 is extending the RSP process to Sunday, July 26th, at 12PM PT/ 3PM ET.

You can learn more about the process at the official D23 website, and check out a full schedule of this year’s event.

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