D23 and Los Feliz Community to Celebrate Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square Anniversary
The celebration of Disney history is free to all!
Two years after being dedicated in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood, D23 will be hosting another block party at the Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square.
What’s Happening:
- This September, join in on some Disney history fun with D23’s Walt Disney: 125 Years of Inspiration – Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square Day Block Party.
- The Los Feliz community and Disney’s official fan club will celebrate the second anniversary of Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square, honoring the location where Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney founded the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio in 1923.
- The original studio was established in the back of a small real estate office in Los Feliz, marking the beginning of what would become The Walt Disney Company.
- The celebration is being organized by the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council, the Los Feliz Village Business Improvement District, and Los Angeles City Council District 4.
- The community block party will take place from 12PM to 5PM, with activities planned for the event including photo opportunities, community information tables, skating demonstrations, and additional family-friendly entertainment.
- The event aims to commemorate Disney's early history in Los Angeles while bringing together the local community for a day of celebration.
- This is a free event, no D23 membership or ticket required, so if you are looking to join in on the fun, do it!
- For those looking to travel to Los Angeles for this free event, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More D23:
- D23 Gold Members Can Now Stream Special Anniversary Disneyland Presentation On-Demand
- Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party Returns to the Disneyland Resort Alongside D23 Day at Disneyland in August
- Everything Coming to D23 Day at Disneyland Resort 2026: Entertainment, Merchandise & More
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