Los Feliz Neighborhood Council to Host Dedication Block Party for Disney Bros Cartoon Studio Square

by |
Tags: , ,

The Los Angeles neighborhood will host the party to celebrate the dedication of Roy and Walt Disney.

What’s Happening:

  • The Los Feliz Neighborhood Council has announced on Instagram that they will be hosting a block party celebrating the dedication of Disney Bros Cartoon Studio Square.
  • The event, which will be held on September 15th, is free to enter and will have kids’ activities and movie screenings.
  • From 12PM to 5PM, everyone is welcome to visit the Los Angeles neighborhood at Kingswell and Vermont Aves. The dedication ceremony will take place at 2PM.
  • The newly named intersection will honor Disney’s first animation studio on the west coast, which was located at 4647 Kingswell Ave from 1923-1926.
  • You can view the full Instagram post below:

Read More:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber