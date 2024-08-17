Los Feliz Neighborhood Council to Host Dedication Block Party for Disney Bros Cartoon Studio Square

The Los Angeles neighborhood will host the party to celebrate the dedication of Roy and Walt Disney.
What’s Happening:
- The Los Feliz Neighborhood Council has announced on Instagram that they will be hosting a block party celebrating the dedication of Disney Bros Cartoon Studio Square.
- The event, which will be held on September 15th, is free to enter and will have kids’ activities and movie screenings.
- From 12PM to 5PM, everyone is welcome to visit the Los Angeles neighborhood at Kingswell and Vermont Aves. The dedication ceremony will take place at 2PM.
- The newly named intersection will honor Disney’s first animation studio on the west coast, which was located at 4647 Kingswell Ave from 1923-1926.
- You can view the full Instagram post below:
