D23 Gold Members Can Now Stream Special Anniversary Disneyland Presentation On-Demand
The presentation was originally a live-stream event marking the 70th anniversary of the park.
A great way to celebrate the 71st anniversary of The Happiest Place on Earth, D23 Gold Members can now watch a special presentation celebrating the history of the park on-demand in the D23 Gold Theater.
What's Happening:
- Perfect for today, marking the 71st birthday of Disneyland, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Club is inviting their Gold Members to a special on-demand screening of "The Happiest Place on Earth - 70 years of Disneyland with Disney Legend Don Hahn and Christopher Merritt.
- The special on-demand presentation will allow Gold Members to join Don and Christopher as they take you land by land and share stories, rarely seen photos, videos, and more about the creation and early years of Disneyland Park.
- Some D23 Gold Members may recall that this special on demand presentation is a replay of the livestream event that took place in February of last year.
- The presentation, now availble to watch on-demand, serves almost as a companion piece to a book that Hahn and Merritt worked together on, The Happiest Place on Earth: The Incredibly Story of Walt Disney's Disneyland.
- This same book was presented in a D23 Gold Member gift box received when fans signed up for the higher tier of membership.
- You can find out what we thought of the special live stream when it originally took place in our recap.
- Now, Gold Members can access the live stream presentation, perfect for celebrating the 71st anniversary of The Happiest Place on Earth, in the D23 Gold Theater online.
- Users must be a D23 Gold Member to sign in with credentials, and they can then access the D23 Gold Theater.
- From there, they will find a number of options for on-demand viewing, including The Happiest Place on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland.
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