Everything Coming to D23 Day at Disneyland Resort 2026: Entertainment, Merchandise & More

Disney has revealed the full lineup for D23 Day at Disneyland Resort on August 13 ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Disney fans heading to Anaheim this August have even more to look forward to. Disney has officially unveiled the full lineup for D23 Day at Disneyland Resort, a one-day celebration packed with exclusive entertainment, limited-edition merchandise, specialty food and beverages, complimentary keepsakes, and unique fan experiences, all leading into D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

Taking place on August 13, 2026, D23 Day transforms Disneyland Resort into the ultimate kickoff party for Disney's biggest fan event, offering special experiences across Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney District, and the Disneyland Resort Hotels.

Whether you're attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event or simply visiting the parks that day, nearly every corner of the resort will feature limited-time offerings celebrating Disney storytelling.

Guests with valid park admission and reservations can participate in the festivities, making D23 Day one of the most exciting days of the year for Disney fans.

One of the first surprises of the day arrives as guests enter the park. Beginning at park opening, visitors will receive a complimentary Mickey Mouse ear hat featuring the exclusive D23 Day at Disneyland Resort logo, along with a commemorative event guide, while supplies last at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Throughout both parks, fans will discover exclusive entertainment created just for the celebration.

At Disneyland Park, the fan-favorite Disney Legends Cavalcade returns at 1:30 p.m., making its way down Main Street, U.S.A. alongside the Disneyland Band. The procession will feature select Disney Legends alongside 23 Disney characters, celebrating the creators and characters who have shaped Disney's history.

Fantasyland guests should also keep an eye out for rare character appearances from Merlin from The Sword in the Stone and the Blue Fairy from Pinocchio, making special appearances throughout the day.

Tomorrowland Terrace will transform into an all-day dance destination! From 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., families can join Stitch for "Stitch's Interplanetary Beach Party Bash." At the same time, the evening brings the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Dance Party from 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m., celebrating nostalgic Disney favorites with music and dancing.

Exclusive D23 Day photo opportunities will be available in Town Square at Disneyland, Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney. Guests can also purchase themed photo strips at photo booths inside Fantasyland Theatre and Hollywood Backlot.

Adding even more value, all guests visiting either park on August 13 will receive complimentary unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos captured that day, including special Magic Shots created exclusively for D23 Day.

At the Disneyland Hotel's Rose Court Garden, Disney Fairy Tale Weddings will host a special showcase featuring immersive entertainment, themed photo opportunities, and inspiration for future Disney weddings.

Throughout August, the Disneyland Hotel will also feature a themed photo opportunity inspired by the upcoming Camp Rock 3.

One of the day's biggest highlights will take place that evening inside Disney California Adventure. Fans will have the opportunity to attend a live taping of Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration, a spectacular production featuring the largest gathering of Disney Princess performers ever assembled. The concert will feature dazzling fountains, projection effects, and live musical performances celebrating Disney Princess stories across animation, live action, Broadway, and music.

Attendance is extremely limited and requires joining a virtual queue via the Disneyland app beginning at 12:00 p.m. Guests selected through the virtual queue must obtain a wristband later that afternoon before attending either the 8:30 p.m. or 9:45 p.m. performance.

Collectors will also find no shortage of exclusive merchandise. The colorful D23 Day Logo Collection includes apparel, magnets, and trading pins celebrating the event.

Disneyland Resort is also partnering with Southern California lifestyle brand Viva La Bonita on the Disneylandia Collection, titled "Donde Empiezan Los Sueños," which celebrates Disneyland through a blend of Disney storytelling and Latina-inspired design.

Fans of Disney Animation can also shop an all-new 30th Anniversary collection for The Hunchback of Notre Dame featuring a Spirit Jersey, ear headband, trading pin, mug, and more.

Meanwhile, the whimsical 75th Anniversary Alice in Wonderland Collection arrives with pastel apparel and accessories inspired by croquet and the Queen of Hearts.

Collectors can also purchase exclusive D23 commemorative medallions, available individually in capsules or as a complete four-medallion set.

Foodies won't want to miss the limited-time treats debuting during the celebration.

Beginning August 13, guests can purchase the all-new Haunted Mansion Hatbox Ghost Popcorn Bucket at select popcorn locations throughout both parks.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Sorcerer Apprentice Mickey Cake Pop will be available at Candy Palace, Trolley Treats, and Disney Wonderful World of Sweets.

The celebration extends into Downtown Disney well before D23 officially begins.

From August 1 through August 16, D23 Gold Members and D23 event attendees can enjoy exclusive discounts and special offers at numerous Downtown Disney restaurants and shops, including Jazz Kitchen, Naples Ristorante, Parkside Market, Salt & Straw, The LEGO Store, PANDORA, Splitsville, Wetzel's Pretzels, and many more.

Guests can also purchase limited-time treats available to everyone during the promotion, including Parkside Market's Family Gold Ube Cheesecake, Beignets Expressed's Berry Bliss & Choco Crunch Duo, along with specialty beverages at Ballast Point, Paseo, Céntrico, and Vista Parkside Market.

D23 Day serves as the perfect launchpad for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which takes place August 14-16 at the Anaheim Convention Center and Honda Center.

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