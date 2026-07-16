New Hatbox Ghost Popcorn Bucket Materializing Just in Time for D23 Day at Disneyland Resort

Two years ago, Disneyland Resort released a Hatbox Ghost sipper that had most fans of The Haunted Mansion scrambling to grab the latest novelty at the theme parks' food stands. And next month, just in time for D23 Day at Disneyland Resort, there will be a new Hatbox Ghost popcorn bucket that is likely to do the same.

What's happening:

A new Hatbox Ghost popcorn bucket has been revealed for Disneyland Resort, and it will become available for purchase for a limited time beginning on Thursday, August 13 for D23 Day at Disneyland Resort.

for D23 Day at Disneyland Resort. Disneyland guests can pick up this item at Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, and the popcorn stands in Frontierland and New Orleans Square, while at Disney California Adventure you can grab it at the popcorn stands in the park's Grizzly Peak Airfield and Carthay Circle areas.

The limit on purchasing this new Hatbox Ghost popcorn bucket (pictured above) is two per guest, and it will be available while supplies last.

While this particular bucket replicates the Hatbox Ghost's hatbox (as opposed to his full body, like the previous Hatbox Ghost sipper), Disney has not indicated whether it features any special light-up or motion effects. Hopefully more information will be on its way soon.

It does look like it has a very cool lanyard, though.

While the Hatbox Ghost first appeared in Disneyland's The Haunted Mansion way back when the attraction opened in 1969, it was soon removed and did not return (with much more advanced technology) until 2015.

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