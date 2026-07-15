Earl of Sandwich Reopens at Downtown Disney (Again) and It Looks Great
Hopefully they won't need to move again for a while.
The newest iteration of Earl of Sandwich at Downtown Disney is now open, and it's a keeper.
What's Happening:
- The newest, of several previous locations housing Earl of Sandwich had its grand opening this morning.
- The new quick service restaurant is located in the ground floor of a brand new building at Downtown Disney located near the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage. Gordon Ramsey at The Carnaby, which also recently opened, is located on the upper floor.
- Check it out:
- Check out a full walkthrough, the opening ceremony and an interview with founder Robert Earl in the video below.
The Wild History of Earl of Sandwich at Downtown Disney:
- Earl of Sandwich first opened at Downtown Disney in 2012, at the edge of the district, adjacent to the Disneyland Hotel.
- In June of 2018 the location closed as part of a plan redevelopment that would see a fourth hotel added to the Disneyland Resort. However, those plans eventually fell apart and Earl of Sandwich reopened in the same location by August.
- In January 2022, Earl of Sandwich closed once again as part of a planned redevelopment of Downtown Disney.
- A year later Earl of Sandwich would reopen, this time in the former La Brea Bakery building, on the opposite side of Downtown Disney. A pop up "food truck" style location would open on the other side of the Downtown Disney District, near the new location, in 2024.
- In November 2025, the bakery location would close. The building was demolished and a new Porto's bakery is currently under construction there. The pop up location remained open ahead of the new permanent location which is now open.
- The fact that Earl of Sandwich was never gone for long shows just how popular it has been among Disneyland Resort guests. Hopefully this brand new location will make them easy to find for a long time to come.
More Downtown Disney News:
- Downtown Disney's LEGO Store just released a collection of branded merchandise.
- Big Boi Lumpia also recently opened at Downtown Disney.
- Disneyland Magic Key Holders receive numerous Downtown Disney discounts.
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