Magic Key Holders Unlock Summer Discounts and Offers at Downtown Disney
Discover the exclusive summer perks for Magic Key holders at Downtown Disney.
Summer is upon us, and Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can celebrate with some special offerings and discounts at Downtown Disney.
What's Happening:
- Get ready to celebrate summer at Downtown Disney, with some exclusive offers for Magic Key holders from July 6 through July 31, 2026, at these participating locations:
- Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes
- Purple Fusion Cocktail
Sip on a purple gin-infused cocktail mixed with lavender syrup, lime juice and simple syrup, served in a rock glass with a silver glitter rim.
- Purple Fusion Cocktail
- Vista Parkside Market
- Parkside Access Latte
Perk up with an espresso drink featuring raspberry and strawberry flavors, topped with blackberry cold foam and your choice of raspberry sugar dust or sprinkles—plus a crazy straw.
- Rainbow Inspiration Trifle
Taste vibrant layers of neon-tinted vanilla sponge, silky Chantilly cream and strawberry compote. Finished with a dusting of "magic stardust" cake crumbles, this treat is a bright journey for the senses!
- The Fantastic Dream Mocktail
Enjoy an alcohol-free concoction comprised of Seedlip Garden spirit, Lyre’s London dry gin alternative, lavender syrup, lemon, blueberries and a plant-based, egg-free foam.
- Parkside Access Latte
- Céntrico and Paseo
- Mariposa Mágica
Celebrate the flavors of summer with this libation made with tequila blanco, blue-orange liquor, pomegranate juice, agave and edible glitter.
- Mariposa Mágica
- Splitsville Luxury Lanes
- Free Bowl Card
Magic Key holders can receive a free bowl card with a food or beverage purchase.
- Free Bowl Card
- Wetzel’s Pretzels
- Special Discount
Magic Key holders can enjoy 23% off their entire order!
- Special Discount
- Lovepop
- Free Pop-Up Card
Magic Key holders can receive a pop-up card featuring Grogu with a purchase of $30 or more!
- Free Pop-Up Card
More Disneyland Resort News:
- After a long and complicated saga, Earl of Sandwich has finally settled down at the Disneyland Resort, with its new, permanent location now open.
- A controversial new Audio-Animatronics figure had been added to the caverns of Pirates of the Caribbean.
- Disneyland Resort guests can add a bit of Stitch fun to their beverages at numerous locations throughout the parks.
- Disney has unveiled a first look at some of the festive merchandise that will be arriving later this year at the Disneyland Resort.
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