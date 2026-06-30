Magic Key Holders Unlock Summer Discounts and Offers at Downtown Disney

Discover the exclusive summer perks for Magic Key holders at Downtown Disney.

Summer is upon us, and Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can celebrate with some special offerings and discounts at Downtown Disney.

What's Happening:

  • Get ready to celebrate summer at Downtown Disney, with some exclusive offers for Magic Key holders from July 6 through July 31, 2026, at these participating locations:
  • Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes
    • Purple Fusion Cocktail
      Sip on a purple gin-infused cocktail mixed with lavender syrup, lime juice and simple syrup, served in a rock glass with a silver glitter rim.

  • Vista Parkside Market
    • Parkside Access Latte
      Perk up with an espresso drink featuring raspberry and strawberry flavors, topped with blackberry cold foam and your choice of raspberry sugar dust or sprinkles—plus a crazy straw.
    • Rainbow Inspiration Trifle
      Taste vibrant layers of neon-tinted vanilla sponge, silky Chantilly cream and strawberry compote. Finished with a dusting of "magic stardust" cake crumbles, this treat is a bright journey for the senses!
    • The Fantastic Dream Mocktail
      Enjoy an alcohol-free concoction comprised of Seedlip Garden spirit, Lyre’s London dry gin alternative, lavender syrup, lemon, blueberries and a plant-based, egg-free foam.

  • Céntrico and Paseo
    • Mariposa Mágica
      Celebrate the flavors of summer with this libation made with tequila blanco, blue-orange liquor, pomegranate juice, agave and edible glitter.
  • Splitsville Luxury Lanes
    • Free Bowl Card
      Magic Key holders can receive a free bowl card with a food or beverage purchase.

  • Wetzel’s Pretzels
    • Special Discount
      Magic Key holders can enjoy 23% off their entire order!

  • Lovepop
    • Free Pop-Up Card
      Magic Key holders can receive a pop-up card featuring Grogu with a purchase of $30 or more!

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