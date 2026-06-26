Celebrate Stitch Day with New Beverage Novelty at Disneyland Resort
Stitch-themed Sips!
Disneyland Resort guests can add a bit of Stitch fun to their beverages at numerous locations throughout the parks.
What's Happening:
- As many fans might recall, Stitch is experiment 626, which means that June 26 (or 6/26) is always a big day for everyone's favorite genetic abomination.
- As part of the fun, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can add a bit of mischief and mayhem to their beverages at numerous locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.
- Available at various locations throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, guests can get their hands on a straw clip featuring Stitch.
- The new straw clip features the animated favorite with pineapple-ringed glasses and a lei, perfect for a fruity beverage in the heat of a southern California summer.
- Disneyland Resort didn't specify where to find this item, but can likely be found where other novelties are located, like popcorn carts and many quick-service locations throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
- They also specified that the item is available now, but no end date was provided - likely meaning you can find the straw clip while supplies last.
- To plan your visit to the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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