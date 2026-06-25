Disney Reveals First Look at Festive 2026 Holiday Merchandise

New apparel, collectibles, home décor, pins, and pastel-inspired accessories are headed to Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, and Disney Store this holiday season.

Christmas may still be months away, but Disney fans already have a reason to start making their holiday wish lists. As part of the annual Halfway to the Holidays celebration, Disney has unveiled a first look at some of the festive merchandise that will be arriving later this year at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

From cozy apparel and collectible pins to pastel-inspired accessories and holiday home décor, the 2026 lineup offers something for every type of Disney fan. Whether you're planning a holiday trip to the parks, searching for the perfect stocking stuffer, or simply counting down the days until Christmas, this sneak peek provides an early glimpse at the seasonal magic headed to store shelves.

One of the biggest highlights of the collection is the assortment of festive apparel designed to keep guests warm during chilly evenings in the parks.

The new Peppermint Pull Over Hoodie features a simple peppermint-inspired design, while the Holiday Lights Zip Up Hoodie showcases colorful string lights and a Santa hat motif across both the front and back.

Fans of classic Disney holiday imagery may be particularly drawn to the Holiday Crewneck, which features Mickey Mouse and friends enjoying a snowy winter scene that wraps around the garment.

Accessories also play a major role in this year's collection. Disney is introducing several new jewelry pieces inspired by seasonal icons, including Snowflake Mickey Mouse Earrings and a sparkling Holiday Earring Set. Among the standout items is a charm bracelet featuring dangling gingerbread cookie charms complete with miniature Mickey ear hats, candy canes, ornaments, and snowflake details.

Guests looking to add a festive touch to their park outfits will find plenty of options beyond jewelry. A new Candy Cane Ear Headband embraces traditional holiday colors.

The Holiday Lights Baseball Hat incorporates colorful seasonal lights alongside Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World branding.

While not pictured, Disney's popular Create Your Own Headband collection will also receive a holiday update with festive plush toppers inspired by Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Eeyore.

Practical holiday accessories are also included in the lineup. The Mickey Mouse and Family Christmas Tote features cheerful artwork of Mickey and friends celebrating the season and provides a festive way to carry purchases during a holiday shopping day or winter park visit.

For many Disney fans, decorating for the holidays is just as exciting as visiting the parks, and Disney's home décor collection offers plenty of opportunities to bring a little park magic home.

New ornaments featuring Disney characters and retro holiday designs will be available throughout the season. While Disney has only revealed a handful of items so far, the collection appears to continue the tradition of offering keepsakes that commemorate both holiday memories and Disney vacations.

Another standout home item is the Mickey Mouse and Family Christmas Throw. The cozy blanket features Mickey and friends enjoying holiday festivities and is designed to add both warmth and Disney charm to winter movie nights and seasonal gatherings.

Collectors will also have plenty to look forward to. Disney continues to expand its popular assortment of bag charms, keychains, magnets, window clings, and trading pins.

New bag charms include a Toy Soldier Mickey design and a miniature Disney Holiday Headband charm, both perfect for adding a festive touch to backpacks, purses, and park bags.

Pin collectors received a special early preview of the upcoming Disney Hanukkah Trading Pin, which celebrates the Festival of Lights with vibrant colors and festive artwork. Disney also teased additional items from a larger Hanukkah collection that will be revealed closer to the holiday season.

One of the most intriguing reveals is the new Pastel Holiday Collection. Departing from traditional red-and-green holiday palettes, this collection embraces soft pink and mint green tones.

Early previews include matching Spirit Jerseys, a coordinating baseball hat, and a charming Mickey Mouse wreath bag charm. The unique color palette is likely to appeal to fans who enjoy more modern or whimsical interpretations of holiday style.

Guests attending Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom will also have access to exclusive event merchandise. While Disney has not yet unveiled the complete collection, the company offered a preview of a party-exclusive Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party Bag Charm featuring a miniature Mickey plush dressed for the holidays.

As Disney continues to reveal more seasonal offerings throughout the year, this first look provides an exciting preview of what guests can expect when the holiday season officially arrives. With a mix of nostalgic holiday imagery, collectible keepsakes, wearable accessories, and festive home décor, the 2026 holiday merchandise collection appears poised to deliver plenty of merry magic for Disney fans of all ages.

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