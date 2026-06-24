BoxLunch Launches Magic: The Gathering x Marvel Super Heroes Capsule Collection

The new apparel and accessories line arrives alongside the highly anticipated Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes trading card game set.

Fans of superheroes, trading card games, and collectible fashion are about to get a new way to celebrate one of the year's most anticipated crossover events.

What’s Happening:

BoxLunch has announced a brand-new capsule collection inspired by the debut of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, launching June 26 alongside the highly anticipated trading card game set from Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast.

The collection brings together iconic Marvel characters and the fantasy-inspired artwork of Magic: The Gathering in a stylish lineup of apparel and accessories designed for both collectors and everyday fans.

Available at BoxLunch retail locations nationwide and online, the collection showcases artwork and themes pulled directly from the new trading card game set. Fans can expect designs inspired by some of Marvel's most recognizable heroes and villains, including Spider-Man, Captain America, Doctor Doom, The Fantastic Four, and more.

The capsule collection features a variety of wearable pieces designed to blend fandom with modern streetwear aesthetics. Highlights include reversible windbreakers, crewneck sweaters, woven button-up shirts, crossbody bags, and additional accessories that showcase the bold comic-inspired visuals featured throughout the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes release.

According to Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for BoxLunch, the collaboration was designed to elevate fan apparel beyond traditional merchandise.

"With this collaboration, we set out to continue elevating fan apparel with BoxLunch's unique vision for combining pop culture with premium, stylish design," Vargas said. "This has been an incredible collaboration, providing us with the opportunity to honor these iconic brands and characters with an outstanding capsule that feels modern and collectible."

The timing aligns perfectly with the launch of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, one of the most anticipated crossover releases in the history of the long-running trading card game. By bringing Marvel's legendary heroes and villains into the Magic universe, Wizards of the Coast is creating a unique collectible experience that appeals to both trading card enthusiasts and comic book fans.

To celebrate the launch, BoxLunch is offering an exclusive bonus for collectors. Guests who spend $40 or more on eligible products in participating BoxLunch stores on June 26 will receive a limited-edition Captain America promotional card while supplies last. The qualifying purchase can include items from the capsule collection or other eligible Marvel and Magic: The Gathering merchandise sold in-store.

As with many BoxLunch releases, the collection also supports the retailer's ongoing charitable initiatives. Through its partnership with Feeding America, every $10 spent across BoxLunch's themed product offerings helps provide a meal to someone in need. The program has become a cornerstone of the retailer's mission, allowing fans to support charitable causes while shopping for their favorite franchises.

With the worlds of Marvel and Magic: The Gathering colliding in both gaming and fashion, this new collection offers fans another way to celebrate the crossover. Whether you're building your next deck, hunting for exclusive promo cards, or adding a superhero-inspired statement piece to your wardrobe, the June 26 launch promises something for collectors and Marvel fans alike.

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