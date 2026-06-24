"What If... The Multiverse Was Doomed?" Novel Announced by Marvel and Random House Worlds

Doctor Doom takes on the survivors of the previous four novels in the series.

With the nefarious villain Doctor Doom taking center stage in Marvel Studios' highly anticipated new movie Avengers: Doomsday this December, it makes sense that we're getting a lot more doom-related content in Marvel's comic books and novels. For example, a new novel in the What If...? series will see Doom taking on Loki, America Chavez, Kitty Pryde, and Venom-Moon Knight for control of the Multiverse. More details below.

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What's happening:

Marvel and Random House Worlds have announced a new 496-page novel entitled What If... The Multiverse Was Doomed?, which will be released on Tuesday, August 4 and is available for pre-order right now.

and is available for pre-order right now. This novel is written by DaVaun Saunders, who previously created the Keynan Masters middle-grade series and the World Breach series. He also wrote the Minecraft: The Tournament middle-grade novel.

What If... The Multiverse Was Doomed? is the fifth novel in Marvel and Random House Worlds' What If...? series, which spawned from the Marvel Comics series that launched in 1977 and the Disney+ animated series that ran for three seasons between 2021 and 2024.

Previous titles in this series include What If... Loki Was Worthy? by Madeleine Roux, What If... Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings? by Seanan McGuire, What If... Marc Spector Was Host to Venom? by Mike Chen, and What If... Kitty Pryde Stole the Phoenix Force? by Rebecca Podos.

According to Marvel's official synopsis, in this new book "America Chavez must gather a team of heroes to make their final stand against Doctor Doom and uncover what led him down this deadly path."

Below you can check out the cover for What If... The Multiverse Was Doomed?

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