Prepare for Apocalypse's "X-Men '97" Return with New Marvel Studios' Legends Recap Video

"Survival of the fittest. That is the eternal law."
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As teased at the end of the previous season and confirmed by the list of episode titles released today, the infamous X-Men villain Apocalypse will be returning in a big way for the second season of X-Men '97 from Marvel Animation when it debuts next week on Disney+. Thankfully for those who may need a refresher, Marvel has also released a recap video bringing us up to speed on the mutant antagonist's animated history before his big comeback.

What's happening:

  • In a new episode of Marvel's official web series Marvel Studios' Legends, we get a recap of Apocalypse's story so far in animation, across several seasons of the original X-Men animated series and the end of X-Men '97 season 1. You can watch the full video below.
  • Apocalypse will return in a two-part episode of X-Men '97 season 2, entitled "Rise of Apocalypse - Part I" (releasing Wednesday, July 1 via Disney+) and "Rise of Apocayple - Part II" (Wednesday, July 8).
  • Apocalypse first appeared in X-Men: The Animated series season 2, episode 7, entitled "Time Fugitives: Part 1" (airdate December 11, 1993), though his first Marvel Comics appearance came about a decade earlier in the mid-1980s, via titles like Marvel Graphic Novel and X-Factor.

Watch Apocalypse | Marvel Studios’ Legends:

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino