Prepare for Apocalypse's "X-Men '97" Return with New Marvel Studios' Legends Recap Video

As teased at the end of the previous season and confirmed by the list of episode titles released today, the infamous X-Men villain Apocalypse will be returning in a big way for the second season of X-Men '97 from Marvel Animation when it debuts next week on Disney+. Thankfully for those who may need a refresher, Marvel has also released a recap video bringing us up to speed on the mutant antagonist's animated history before his big comeback.

What's happening:

In a new episode of Marvel's official web series Marvel Studios' Legends, we get a recap of Apocalypse's story so far in animation, across several seasons of the original X-Men animated series and the end of X-Men '97 season 1. You can watch the full video below.

Apocalypse will return in a two-part episode of X-Men '97 season 2, entitled "Rise of Apocalypse - Part I" (releasing Wednesday, July 1 via Disney+) and "Rise of Apocayple - Part II" ( Wednesday, July 8 ).

via Disney+) and "Rise of Apocayple - Part II" ( ). Apocalypse first appeared in X-Men: The Animated series season 2, episode 7, entitled "Time Fugitives: Part 1" (airdate December 11, 1993), though his first Marvel Comics appearance came about a decade earlier in the mid-1980s, via titles like Marvel Graphic Novel and X-Factor.

Watch Apocalypse | Marvel Studios’ Legends:

More X-Men News:

Check out the full list of episode titles and their release schedule for X-Men '97 season 2.

Read Mike Mack's review of X-Men '97 season 2, which he says matches the drama and emotion of the first season.

A number of new X-Men action figures are coming to Hasbro's Marvel Legends action figure line.