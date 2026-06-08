Wolverinepool, Cavillrine, Valentina, Void, and More: Hasbro's Marvel Legends Announcements for June 2026

Beast, Boomerang, Scorpion, Doc Samson, and Cypher also join the fray!

This morning, the popular toy company Hasbro held its Marvel Legends livestream for June 2026, revealing a number of new action figures in the six-inch line. Let's take a look at all of the announcements below.

What's happening:

First up is Marvel Legends The Cavillrine ($27.99) , which will become available for pre-order on Thursday, July 9 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time via the official Hasbro Pulse website.

, which will become available for pre-order on at 1:00 PM Eastern Time via the official Hasbro Pulse website. This action figure depicts actor Henry Cavill's brief cameo as a Wolverine variant in Marvel Studios' 2024 smash hit Deadpool & Wolverine.

Also from Deadpool & Wolverine, there's the Marvel Legends Wolverinepool (Concept Art) ($27.99), which will also become available for pre-order on July 9.

The third and final Deadpool & Wolverine action figure revealed today is the Marvel Legends Deadpool (Concept Art) ($27,99), also going up for pre-order on July 9.

Shifting over to the 2025 Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts*, there's the new Marvel Legends Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and The Void two-pack, for which a price has not yet been announced.

two-pack, for which a price has not yet been announced. Pre-orders for this item will begin on Tuesday, June 30 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

From 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hasbro has announced a new Marvel Legends Spider-Man ($27.99) action figure with a swappable Tom Holland head in the process of removing his mask. No pre-order date has been announced yet for this figure.

Also from No Way Home, there's the Marvel Legends Green Goblin with glider, swappable Willem Dafoe head, and shattered mask included. There's no price yet, but this item goes up for presale on Tuesday, June 16 at 1:00 PM.

This summer we're getting an all new Spidey movie entitled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and from that film Hasbro has announced the Marvel Legends Scorpion ($27.99), which is an Amazon exclusive and will become available for pre-order on Saturday, August 1 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Also from Brand New Day is Marvel Legends Boomerang ($24.99), which is a Walmart exclusive and will become available for pre-order on Thursday, July 23 at 1:00 PM.

From the 1980s Secret Wars comic book series, there's a new Marvel Legends Doctor Doom ($27.99), complete with alternate hands, blasters, and a shield based on the original action figure release. You can pre-order this toy beginning Thursday, July 23 via Hasbro Pulse.

From Marvel Comics' The Incredible Hulk comes Marvel Legends Doc Samson, for which no price has been announced but pre-orders begin this Thursday, June 11 at 1:00 PM.

And from The Uncanny X-Men there's Marvel Legends Cypher ($27.99), for which no pre-order date has yet been announced. This action figure includes alternate hands and the character's Techno-Organic sword.

Last but definitely not least is Marvel Legends Beast from the hit Disney+ animated series X-Men '97, for which no price has been announced. This toy includes alternate hands and head plus Beast's backpack, and pre-orders will begin on Wednesday, August 19 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Watch Dwight & Dan Are Back! Marvel Legends Reveals You Don't Want to Miss | June 2026 | Hasbro Pulse:

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