Video: Unboxing Hasbro's "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Toy Collection

Featuring toys from The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and more...

This week we received in the mail from our friends at Hasbro a box containing an assortment of toys from Lucasfilm's new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Discover what was inside by scrolling down.

In the YouTube video embedded below, you can watch as I unpack and unbox this mailer containing Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu toys from Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and more.

Watch Hasbro's "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" toy collection unboxing:

Listed below are all of the individual items that were included in this mailer, with links to purchase included.

Star Wars Grogu Snack Attack Mystery Figure ($4.99 each)

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver, The Mandalorian and Grogu ($19.99)

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Zeb Orrelios (New Republic Pilot), The Mandalorian and Grogu ($27.99)

Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian & Grogu, The Mandalorian & Grogu Deluxe ($24.99)

Star Wars The Black Series Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver, The Mandalorian & Grogu ($27.99)

Star Wars The Black Series Colonel Ward, The Mandalorian & Grogu ($29.99)

Star Wars The Black Series The Mandalorian & Grogu Deluxe ($34.97)

Star Wars The Black Series Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios, The Mandalorian & Grogu ($34.99)

Star Wars Action Buddy Grogu ($49.99)

Thank you to Hasbro for sending over this very fun mailer! Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is now playing in theaters.

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino