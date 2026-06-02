Video: Unboxing Hasbro's "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Toy Collection

Featuring toys from The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and more...

This week we received in the mail from our friends at Hasbro a box containing an assortment of toys from Lucasfilm's new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Discover what was inside by scrolling down.

In the YouTube video embedded below, you can watch as I unpack and unbox this mailer containing Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu toys from Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and more.

Watch Hasbro's "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" toy collection unboxing:

Listed below are all of the individual items that were included in this mailer, with links to purchase included.

Star Wars Grogu Snack Attack Mystery Figure ($4.99 each)

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver, The Mandalorian and Grogu ($19.99)

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Zeb Orrelios (New Republic Pilot), The Mandalorian and Grogu ($27.99)

Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian & Grogu, The Mandalorian & Grogu Deluxe ($24.99)

Star Wars The Black Series Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver, The Mandalorian & Grogu ($27.99)

Star Wars The Black Series Colonel Ward, The Mandalorian & Grogu ($29.99)

Star Wars The Black Series The Mandalorian & Grogu Deluxe ($34.97)

Star Wars The Black Series Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios, The Mandalorian & Grogu ($34.99)

Star Wars Action Buddy Grogu ($49.99)

Thank you to Hasbro for sending over this very fun mailer! Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is now playing in theaters.