Hasbro Reveals New "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Action Figures for The Black Series, Vintage Collection

Why it's Embo, and IG-11, and my favorite, Zeb! They're all here!

This morning, the popular toy company Hasbro hosted a new Star Wars Fanstream for May 2026 on its official Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel, announcing action figures from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu among other titles. Let's go through all of the reveals below.

The first action figure revealed was the new Star Wars: The Black Series Grogu , for which no retail price has yet been announced. This Grogu toy is unique in that it comes with accessories from the film that we have not yet seen in this six-inch scale, such as the character's walking stick, canister of cookies, and fish. Din Djarin's metallic water container can also be seen strapped to Grogu's back.

, for which no retail price has yet been announced. This Grogu toy is unique in that it comes with accessories from the film that we have not yet seen in this six-inch scale, such as the character's walking stick, canister of cookies, and fish. Din Djarin's metallic water container can also be seen strapped to Grogu's back. The Black Series Grogu will become available this summer at participating retailers.

The remainder of the toys revealed below will become available for pre-order this Thursday, May 28 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time on the official Hasbro Pulse website.

on the official Hasbro Pulse website. The second action figure revealed today is Star Wars: The Black Series Embo ($27.99), portraying the fearsome Kyuzo bounty hunter as he appears in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

His scenes may have been cut from the finished film, but there's still a new Star Wars: The Black Series IG-11 (Nevarro Marshall) ($27.99) on the horizon. This figure depicts the Taika Waititi-voiced character as he appeared at the end of The Mandalorian's third season, and was recently also released in the 3 3/4-inch scale The Vintage Collection.

I'm probably most happy to see the Star Wars: The Black Series Mercenary Guard Droid ($27.99) joining the lineup, as the design of the Droid Gotra was one of my favorite elements of the movie. As you'll see further on down in this post, a different droid from the Gotra was revealed for The Vintage Collection. Let's hope Hasbro keeps 'em coming!

The Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper ($27.99) comes with different versions of the trooper's head/mask so fans can build out their remnant troops and reenact that awesome opening action scene from the movie.

With the Star Wars: The Black Series Garazeb "Zeb" Orellios ($34.99) action figure, there's finally a six-inch scale version of this character depicting his look from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. This "Deluxe" figure costs a bit more than the standard Black Series toys, but Zeb is larger than normal-sized humanoids and comes with a swappable alternate head plus his bio-rifles for taking down stormtroopers.

Beyond being new to The Black Series, Hasbro is also releasing a 3 3/4-inch scale Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Embo ($19.99), complete with removable hat, swappable alternate hands, and several weapons.

Above I mentioned how excited I am to see the Droid Gotra getting action figures, and the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Mercenary Droid ($19.99) is no exception. Hopefully these sell well enough that Hasbro will continue to flesh out the other very cool-looking droids from the film.

Pivoting to Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Devon Izara ($19.99) has been revealed in all the Twi'lek Jedi Padawan's glory, complete with her cloak and lightsaber.

And going all the way back to the original Star Wars film (AKA Episode IV - A New Hope), Hasbro has revealed a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Sandtrooper (Squad Leader) ($19.99) action figure ahead of the movie's 50th anniversary next year. This would look great next to your HasLab Mos Eisley Cantina playset.

From Lucasfilm's animated series Star Wars Rebels, there's a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Hera Syndulla (Spectre-2) ($19.99) to go with the Ghost HasLab set that was released in 2024.

And lastly, despite also being a member of the Ghost crew, this Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Garazeb "Zeb" Orellios (New Republic Pilot) ($27.99) "Deluxe" toy is inspired by his look in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

To pre-order any of the above toys (except The Black Series Grogu), be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website this Thursday, May 28 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time .

. In the embedded YouTube video immediately below, you can watch this morning's Hasbro Star Wars Fanstream.

Watch Hasbro STAR WARS Fanstream | May 26 2026 | Hasbro Pulse:

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