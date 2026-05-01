Hasbro Reveals Lots of New Star Wars Toys for the Black Series and Vintage Collection Ahead of May the 4th

"The Clone Wars" and "Old Republic" collectors have a lot to be excited about.

This morning during its annual Star Wars Day Fanstream, the popular toy company Hasbro revealed a whole lot of new additions to its Star Wars: The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lines. See below for images and details on these upcoming new Star Wars toys.

First up in the six-inch scale The Black Series is Clone Commander Doom ($27.99) from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars episodes "The Unknown" and "Conspiracy." Doom and the below-pictured Thorn are both Target exclusives that will become available for pre-order this Monday, May the 4th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time-- international purchasers should check Hasbro's official website.

Next up in The Black Series is Clone Commander Thorn ($27.99) from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars episodes "The Rise of Clovis" and "Crisis at the Heart"-- another Target exclusive.

Joining The Black Series from the beloved video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic are Mission Vao & Carth Onasi ($55.99), who come together in an Amazon-exclusive 2-pack.

Heading back to The Clone Wars, the Clone Commando ($27.99) is also getting a new figure in The Black Series. As with many of the toys below (unless otherwise specified) this action figure will become available for pre-order this Monday, May the 4th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time via the official Hasbro Pulse website.

The character of Satele Shan ($27.99) from the popular Star Wars: The Old Republic computer game is getting her own The Black Series figure.

Also from Star Wars: The Old Republic is this new The Black Series action figure depicting a Republic Trooper ($27.99).

Now let's take a detour into a different type of collectible coming from Hasbro's The Black Series: the Walmart-exclusive Darth Vader Mini Helmet ($34.99).

The Clone Captain Rex Mini Helmet ($34.99) from Star Wars: The Clone Wars is also joining The Black Series as another Walmart exclusive.

Fans of the original theatrical cut of Return of the Jedi will be delighted to see this new figure of Anakin Skywalker ($19.99) coming to the 3 3/4-inch scale The Vintage Collection.

The Vintage Collection is also getting a new The Clone Wars figure in the form of the Clone Trooper Commander ($19.99).

Bodhi Rook ($19.99) from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is also getting a The Vintage Collection figure.

Going to the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Plo Koon ($19.99) is also getting a new figure for The Vintage Collection.

Luke Skywalker's clone Luuke ($19.99) from Timothy Zahn's acclaimed novel Star Wars: Heir to the Empire will be joining The Vintage Collection with his own action figure.

A four-pack of Geonosian Warriors ($67.99) from Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones is coming to The Vintage Collection as well.

Moving on to Hasbro's San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusives, this Star Wars: The Black Series 501st ARF Trooper & AT-RT ($79.99) is sure to be a hot-ticket item at the convention.

The Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker & Asajj Ventress ($51.99) two-pack will also be a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive at the convention's Hasbro booth.

Hasbro will be releasing this The Mandalorian Team-Up Pack ($29.99) featuring Grogu, Din Djarin, and Rotta the Hutt from The Mandalorian and Grogu in its kid-friendly Actionverse line. It doesn't look like pre-orders will be available for this item, but it will hit major retailers soon.

And lastly, Hasbro has revealed the Beyblade X Star Wars Grogu vs. Snowtrooper ($29.99) set, which will be available exclusively at Target.

Watch Hasbro Pulse STAR WARS DAY Fanstream | May 2026 | Hasbro Pulse:

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