New Additions to Star Wars: The Black Series and The Vintage Collection Unveiled at CCXP Mexico

These new figures are inspired by new Star Wars projects, namely "The Mandalorian and Grogu" and "Maul – Shadow Lord"

New additions to popular Star Wars figure lines from Hasbro were revealed during the Action Brands panel at CCXP Mexico.

What's Happening:

Hasbro has unveiled two new entries in the popular Star Wars: The Black Series, including a 6-inch scale Imperial Remnant Warlord & Polar Mouse Droid figure set inspired by the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Also joining The Black Series is an all-new FX Elite Maul Lightsaber.

Another upcoming item for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection was teased in the form of a Devon Izara action figure – the Jedi Padawan who appears in the ongoing Disney+ series, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

Additionally, Star Wars fans who purchase $15 of Hasbro Star Wars toys at Walmart will receive a $15 Fandango movie reward. This special offer is available in stores and online through June 30, including all movie items and select fan figures.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES IMPERIAL REMNANT WARLORD & POLAR MOUSE DROID

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-Order on April 30th at 1PM ET exclusively at Target in the US; available Summer 2026)

Build out your film tribute with this figure and droid accessory inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu. These figures let fans create scenes with a faithfulness to the movie, featuring collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco. This 6-inch scale figure features photoreal paint technology and a soft goods coat and comes with an MSE-6 series repair droid, commonly known as a mouse droid. Pose out the figure with the included blaster accessory and display your fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring mural character art on the side panel.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE FX ELITE MAUL ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER

(Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $269.99 | Pre-Order on April 30th at 1PM ET on Hasbro and participating retailers; available Fall 2026)

After the events of the Clone Wars, Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. This collectible Force FX Lightsaber is detailed to look like the Maul Lightsaber from the Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord series on Disney+. Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the Force FX Elite Lightsaber is the most realistic Star Wars Lightsaber yet. Display the electronic Lightsaber on the included stand and connect two Lightsabers horizontally with the adapter piece (additional Maul Force FX Elite Lightsabers sold separately, subject to availability). Requires 3x 1.5v AA Alkaline batteries (not included).

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DEVON IZARA

(Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 | Available Fall 2026, pre-order details coming soon.)

On the run from the Empire with her Jedi Master, Devon is adept with her blue Lightsaber. Based on Devon Izara as seen in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Pose out Devon Izara with her blue-bladed Lightsaber and unlit hilt. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability.

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