Celebrate May the Fourth with Star Wars and Wine at The Walt Disney Family Museum

A New Hope screening pairs with Skywalker Vineyards tastings for a one-night-only experience

A galaxy far, far away meets a glass half full this May as The Walt Disney Family Museum invites guests to celebrate Star Wars Day with a uniquely immersive experience that blends film, fandom, and fine wine. On May 4, 2026, the museum’s Perfect Pairing series returns with a special screening designed for fans who want to experience the magic of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in a completely new way.

What’s Happening:

Taking place inside the museum’s theater, the evening offers more than just a rewatch of the film that launched a cultural phenomenon. It’s a curated event that ties together storytelling and craftsmanship, pairing the cinematic legacy of George Lucas with selections from his very own Skywalker Vineyards.

Guests will be treated to three one-ounce tastings of Skywalker wine, or a non-alcoholic option, alongside light snacks included with admission.

Additional food and beverages will also be available for purchase, making it easy to settle in and savor the experience.

The Perfect Pairing series itself has become a standout offering at the museum, combining beloved Disney and Lucasfilm titles with thoughtfully selected California wines, beers, or spirits that reflect the themes and settings of each film.

In this case, the connection feels especially fitting. Lucas’ journey from a childhood surrounded by vineyards in Modesto, California, to building a legacy in both filmmaking and winemaking comes full circle in an evening that celebrates imagination in all its forms.

Beyond the screening, guests can also tap into their creative side with a themed activity at the Learning Center. Attendees will have the chance to craft their own lightsaber bookmarks, choosing whether to align with the light or dark side in a hands-on nod to the saga’s enduring mythology.

The event is open to guests 21 and over, with tickets priced at $15 for members and $25 for non-members.

Member presale began April 23, with remaining tickets available to the public starting April 24. Given the popularity of both Star Wars and the museum’s specialty programming, early booking is strongly encouraged.

As Star Wars continues to evolve across film, television, and immersive experiences, events like this highlight the timeless appeal of its origins.

Watching A New Hope in a theater setting, paired with wine crafted under the same visionary who created it offers a rare opportunity to connect with the story in a way that feels both nostalgic and entirely new.

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