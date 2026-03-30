Walt Disney Family Museum Continues Their Celebration of 70 Years of Disneyland with Special Talk Featuring Son of a Disney Legend

Chris Crump himself followed in his father's footsteps

In celebration of their current special exhibition marking the 70-year history of Disneyland, the Walt Disney Family Museum is holding a special talk featuring the son of a Disney Legend who helped create some of the wonders inside The Happiest Place on Earth.

What's Happening:

As part of the Walt Disney Family Museum's current special exhibition, Happiest Place on Earth: The Disneyland Story, a special talk will be held on site.

Taking place on May 30th in the Museum's Theater, the Walt Disney Family Museum will welcome former Imagineer Chris Crump for a special presentation featuring artwork made by his father, Disney Legend and Imagineer Rolly Crump.

Tickets for the talk, titled "The Great Crump Presents His Magic," are now available at all levels at the official Walt Disney Family Museum website.

Tickets cost $25 for members, $45 for adults, $40 for seniors and students (with ID), and $35 for youth tickets. The talk is free for kids 5 & under, but registration is required.

Chris Crump retired from Walt Disney Imagineering back in 2016, having contributed to a number of projects over 28 years. He was also part of the team that received the THEA Award for "Best New Theme Park," winning for Tokyo DisneySea. He contributed to other Tokyo-based projects, including Haunted Mansion Holiday Nightmare and Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek. He also worked on bringing The Little Mermaid - Ariel's Undersea Adventure to life at Disney California Adventure.

Very early on in his career, Chris worked with his dad to bring Knott's Berry Farm's classic Knott's Bear-Y Tales to life, which operated at the park from 1975 to 1986.

The Father:

Rolly Crump was a legendary designer, animator, and Imagineer that was best known for his whimsical and offbeat contributions, especially during his time working with Disney theme parks.

While he worked on animated classics like Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, and Sleeping Beauty, he is more widely known for his contributions in the Disney Parks, like "it's a small world," the Enchanted Tiki Room, and especially his work on the Haunted Mansion.

It was for that iconic attraction that he helped created a series of eerie, bizarre, and surreal concepts, including those found in the highly influential but never built "Museum of the Weird." One of which was a melting man that inspired a Rolly Crump-homage found aboard the Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny cruise ships in their Haunted Mansion Parlor.