Hasbro Brings "STAR WARS: DROIDS" to The Black Series With Four New Retro-Inspired Figures

Long before Disney+ series, animated anthologies, and endless waves of collectibles, there was STAR WARS: DROIDS. The 1985 animated series followed the adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO before the events of the original Star Wars film, introducing fans to a colorful corner of the galaxy that has remained largely untouched for decades.

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Now, Hasbro is shining a spotlight on that era once again with a brand-new wave of STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES action figures inspired by the beloved cartoon. Revealed earlier this week, the collection brings four iconic characters from STAR WARS: DROIDS into the premium 6-inch scale line, complete with animation-inspired deco, retro Kenner-style packaging, and collectible coins that pay tribute to the original toy releases.

The new lineup includes Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2), See-Threepio (C-3PO), Imperial Stormtrooper, and Boba Fett, giving longtime fans of the animated series a chance to add some of its most memorable characters to their collections. All four figures are available for pre-order now through Hasbro Pulse and participating Fan Channel retailers, with releases expected in Summer 2026.

One of the most exciting aspects of the collection is its commitment to celebrating the vintage roots of the franchise. Each figure arrives on Kenner-inspired cardback packaging designed to evoke the look and feel of classic Star Wars action figures from the 1980s. Included with every release is a plastic collector coin engraved with the character's portrait and name, a nostalgic callback that longtime collectors are sure to appreciate.

Starting with Artoo-Detoo, the DROIDS version of R2-D2. Years before Princess Leia entrusted him with the plans for the Death Star, the adventurous astromech spent his days traveling the galaxy alongside C-3PO. The figure captures the character's appearance from the animated series and includes tool accessories that allow fans to recreate scenes from the cartoon or imagine new adventures. The unique animated styling helps distinguish it from previous Black Series versions of the iconic droid.

Joining him is See-Threepio, the animated interpretation of C-3PO. Before meeting Luke Skywalker on Tatooine, the protocol droid and his astromech companion drifted from one owner to another in search of a stable home. For the first time in The Black Series line, collectors can own a version of C-3PO inspired specifically by the 1985 cartoon, featuring series-inspired colors and detailing that reflect the distinctive animation style of the era.

The Imperial Stormtrooper release may be one of the biggest surprises in the wave. While stormtroopers have appeared countless times in The Black Series, this marks the first time Hasbro has created a version specifically inspired by STAR WARS: DROIDS. Featuring animation-based deco, the figure comes equipped with both a blaster and electrostaff accessory, making it a unique addition for collectors who appreciate the expanded Star Wars universe beyond the films.

Rounding out the collection is one of the franchise's most popular characters: Boba Fett. The legendary bounty hunter appeared in the animated series when R2-D2 and C-3PO traveled to the planet Boonta for a high-speed speeder race. This release presents Fett in his DROIDS appearance for the first time in The Black Series, complete with series-inspired colors and blaster accessories. Given the enduring popularity of the character, the figure is likely to become one of the most sought-after releases in the lineup.

The collection arrives during a period when Hasbro continues to mine Star Wars history for inspiration, exploring not only modern Disney-era stories but also classic comics, animated series, and vintage media that helped expand the franchise decades ago. For many fans, STAR WARS: DROIDS represents a nostalgic chapter of Star Wars storytelling that introduced younger audiences to the galaxy far, far away between film releases.

By bringing these characters into The Black Series, Hasbro is offering collectors a rare opportunity to celebrate a lesser-known but beloved piece of Star Wars history. With animation-inspired designs, premium articulation, vintage packaging, and collectible coins, the new figures blend modern collecting standards with a healthy dose of 1980s nostalgia.

For fans who grew up watching the adventures of Artoo-Detoo and See-Threepio, or collectors looking to add something unique to their shelves, this latest Black Series wave may be one of the most nostalgic Star Wars releases of 2026.

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