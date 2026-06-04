Director Jon Favreau Has Recorded In-Theater Audio Commentary for "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu"

If you're anything like me (I'm guessing most people are not like me), you've already seen Lucasfilm's new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu four times in the theater, and you didn't think you had much of a reason to go watch it again until the movie arrives on home media. But this afternoon the official Star Wars social media feeds announced that an in-theater audio commentary from the movie's co-writer and director Jon Favreau will be available starting tomorrow. Check out the details below.

What's happening:

Jon Favreau has recorded an in-theater director's audio commentary for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will become available tomorrow, Friday, June 5 via the TheaterEars app.

via the TheaterEars app. In order to access Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu - The Director's Experience, simply download the TheaterEars app to your phone, purchase tickets to any showtime of the movie, open the app once you're seated, and enjoy Jon Favreau's feature-length commentary, synched to the movie.

I've already downloaded the app to try it out, and it let me "reserve" the Director's Experience commentary for tomorrow.

Favreau has proven himself to be an interesting filmmaker to hear discuss his work, so this Director's Experience commentary should be worthwhile once it goes live on the TheaterEars app.

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