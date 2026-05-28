Disney Unscripted: Take a Look Behind the Scenes of “The Mandalorian and Grogu” Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run Mission
Check it out now at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland.
In a new episode of Disney Unscripted, viewers get an inside look at how Disney brings an all-new mission featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu to life aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
What’s Happening:
- A new episode of Disney Parks’ YouTube series Disney Unscripted is taking fans to a galaxy far, far away!
- Featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu, a new mission has recently debuted on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- The episode of Disney Unscripted gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the new adventure was created.
- Throughout the episode, it highlights how Disney cast members collaborated with Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm to develop the experience.
- The new mission brings the Mandalorian and Grogu into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, and Disney Unscripted showcases the process of story development and sound design for the attraction update.
- Pilots, Gunners, and Engineers will each receive new tasks during the mission, giving riders a brand new experience in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- The adventure is designed to expand the Star Wars experience at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.
- For those looking to head to Walt Disney World or Disneyland to experience the new mission, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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