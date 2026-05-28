Victoria & Albert’s Retains Its MICHELIN Star Status for Third Year at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Without a doubt the fanciest restaurant at Walt Disney World, it still has the goods to prove it!
For the third year in a row, Victoria & Albert’s, the “culinary crown of Walt Disney World," is celebrating the news of retaining their status as a MICHELIN Star restaurant.
What’s Happening:
- Located within Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World, Victoria & Albert’s is a signature dining experience known for its lavish setting.
- The restaurant offers a multi-course dining experience that features carefully curated menus with premium and sustainable ingredients sourced from around the world.
- Guests are served a wide range of small courses inspired by the culinary team’s travels, cultural backgrounds and personal stories.
- The restaurant remains the first and only restaurant owned and operated by a U.S. theme park destination to hold a MICHELIN Star.
- Always evolving, the menu of Disney’s MICHELIN star restaurant shifts with the season, delighting returning guests with new and unique flavors every time every visit.
- With a world-class wine collection boasting over 500 selections, each course is thoughtfully paired to enhance the experience from start to finish.
- This is a major award for the Walt Disney World eatery, but it’s hardly their first. Victoria & Albert's has garnered numerous prestigious awards and honors, including:
- AAA Five Diamond Award since 2000
- Forbes Travel Guide Five Star since 2018
- Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
- Florida Trend Golden Spoon Hall of Fame – American Regional
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney World has announced some major updates to Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress — and when the current version will close to make way for the refresh.
- Disney has shared a few more details about the upcoming Magic of Disney Animation, along with a character-filled map of the attraction layout.
- Disney and AccuWeather are launching Disney Weather Check, a new app experience offering hyperlocal forecasts, real-time alerts, and personalized weather tracking for Disney destinations worldwide.
- Walt Disney World is continuing to make updates to its travel planning tools. Check out some things that have already been done and a look at what's to come.
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