V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days: Check Out Additional 2026 Perks, Offers, and Exclusives
Walt Disney World’s biggest fans can take advantage of new perks, as new V.I.PASSHOLDER offerings launch for summer.
What’s Happening:
- There are plenty of perks of being a Passholder at Walt Disney World!
- From park access, a wide range of discounts, and specialty merchandise, Walt Disney World really knows how to make their fans feel like V.I.P.s.
- As summer season rolls in, the resort is launching some exciting new V.I.PASSHOLDER perks you won’t wanna miss!
- V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days launches these new perks on June 1st and runs through July 31st.
- Let’s take a look!
Summer at Disney Springs
Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’
Passholder-Exclusive Squeeze BottleCustom-designed, 24-oz squeeze bottle sold with your favorite Shine on Tap cocktail (discounted refills available)
Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar
The Summer Refresher Fanta® Pineapple and crisp Fresca® Sparkling Soda with Fairlife® Milk, Coconut, Lime and a splash of Blue Curaçao—topped with a cloud of Pineapple foam
Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew
Limited-Edition V.I.PASSHOLDER Donut Lemon-Iced Donut, decorated with Sprinkles and topped with a sugar disc designed just for Passholders
Frontera Cocina
Elote Old FashionedMexican Corn Whiskey and Mexican Corn Liquor
House of Blues Gear Shop
Passholder-Exclusive Mug A mug with a design inspired by cities with House of Blues locations—like Orlando, Chicago, Las Vegas and more (available while supplies last)
Kate Spade New York
Passholder-Exclusive Gift with Purchase A stainless steel water bottle with a minimum purchase of $150 (while supplies last)
The LEGO Store
Gift with PurchaseComplimentary LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Mini-Build with qualifying purchase equal to or greater than $40. Valid only at The LEGO Store at Disney Springs, while supplies last.
Paddlefish
Passholder Savings 20% discount on food and nonalcoholic beverages (cannot be redeemed with any other discount or promotion)
Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant
It’s a Privilege Minke Irish Vodka, Raspberry Puree, Homemade Rosemary Syrup and Fee Brothers Fee Foam—topped with Prosecco
Rainforest Café at Disney Springs Marketplace
Passholder-Exclusive Drinks Rainforest Serenade (nonalcoholic) and Pineapple Bourbon Smash
Passholder-Exclusive Keepsake Exclusive pint glasses—available as an upgrade with the purchase of a Rainforest Serenade or Pineapple Bourbon Smash—and keyrings (available for purchase while supplies last)
Splitsville Luxury Lanes
Passholder-Exclusive Squeeze Bottle Custom-designed, 24-oz squeeze bottle sold with your favorite frozen drink or resort-style cocktail (discounted refills available)
T-REX
Creamsicle Spritz (nonalcoholic) Orange Juice and Heavy Cream infused with Vanilla—topped with a splash of sparkling Sprite and garnished with an Orange Slice and a swirl of Whipped Cream
Blackberry Bourbon Bramble A blend of Maker’s Mark Bourbon shaken with Lemon Juice and a touch of Simple Syrup and Blackberries
Passholder-Exclusive Keepsakes Exclusive pint glasses—available with the purchase of a Creamsicle Spritz or Blackberry Bourbon Bramble—and keyrings (available while supplies last)
Terralina Crafted Italian
Passholder Savings 20% discount on food and nonalcoholic beverages (cannot be redeemed with any other discount or promotion)
Vera Bradley
Passholder-Exclusive Offer with Purchase Vera Bradley throw blanket—in meadow or icons print—available for $25 with a qualifying purchase of $100 or more
Dining at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Yak & Yeti or Rainforest Cafe
Purchase a colorful keyring created just for Passholders
Order a Passholder-exclusive beverage and add on a limited-edition pint glass
Increased Discounts at Select Restaurants
Save 20% at the following restaurants—valid Monday to Thursday only from May 1 through July 31, 2026:
*denotes New for 2026
Be Our Guest Restaurant (lunch only)*
The Crystal Palace (lunch and dinner)*
Save 40% at the following restaurants—valid Monday to Thursday only from May 1 through July 31, 2026:
*denotes New for 2026
Biergarten Restaurant (lunch only)*
Coral Reef Restaurant (dinner only)
Garden Grill Restaurant (lunch and dinner)*
Hollywood & Vine (breakfast, lunch and dinner)
Tiffins Restaurant (dinner only)
Tusker House Restaurant (lunch and dinner)
Boatwright’s Dining Hall (dinner only)
Cape May Cafe (dinner only)
Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood (dinner)
Whispering Canyon Cafe (brunch and dinner)
Shop Passholder Merchandise
Creations Shop (EPCOT), Coming Soon to Emporium (Magic Kingdom), World of Disney (Disney Springs), Discovery Trading Post (Disney’s Animal Kingdom)
Adult Zip-Up Hoodie
Adult Tee
Loungefly Crossbody Bag—Sold Out
Adult Baseball Hat
Corkcicle Canteen
Limited-Time DisneyStore.com Discount
Save 20% on select products at DisneyStore.com
How to Redeem:
- Log in to your MyDisney account and view your Profile.
- Select “Welcome” and then “Memberships & Passes” to verify that your Walt Disney World Annual Pass is linked to your MyDisney account. If it’s not, then select “Add a Disney Annual Pass” to get started.
Once your pass is linked, you can enjoy this Disney Store discount! Here’s how:
- Visit DisneyStore.com and log in using the same email you use for the Walt Disney World website.
- Add at least one eligible item to your bag.
- In “My Bag,” enter promo code WDW20 and select “Apply.” The promotion will be applied to all eligible items in your bag.
- Continue shopping or begin checkout.
Eat and Drink Like a V.I.PASSHOLDER
Mickey Chocolate Cake Pop
Germany Pavilion
Mickey Chocolate Cake Pop with Werther's® Original® Caramel—a chocolate cake pop with dark chocolatey coating and Werther's Original caramel drizzle, topped with yellow sprinkles.
V.I.PASSHOLDER Tumbler
Designed by Joey Chou for Passholders Available at Pizzafari (Disney’s Animal Kingdom), Backlot Express and Dockside Diner (Disney’s Hollywood Studios), and Connections Eatery and Regal Eagle Smokehouse (EPCOT).
Joffrey’s Coffee Challenge
Try All 5 Specialty Drinks, one at each park, to earn a special Prize:
- Lucky Star Cold Brew – Magic Kingdom Park Cold brew with toasted marshmallow syrup and a splash of cream, topped with whipped cream and sweetened cereal with marshmallows
- Parisian Pebble Cold Brew – EPCOT Fruity cereal-flavored cold brew with a splash of cream, topped with whipped cream and fruity cereal
- Rockin’ Cold Brew – Disney’s Hollywood Studios Cold brew with chocolate and peanut butter flavors and a splash of cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate peanut butter puff cereal
- Forbidden Mountain Cold Brew – Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park Cold brew with honey syrup and a splash of cream, topped with whipped cream and honey cereal
- Cinnamon Crunch Latte – Disney Springs Iced Latte with cinnamon, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon square cereal
New Passholder Popcorn Bucket
Magic Kingdom Park City Hall Popcorn Cart
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park Chakranadi
Disney’s Hollywood Studios Popcorn Cart between The Hollywood Brown Derby and The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure
EPCOT Popcorn Cart in World Celebration—near Creations Shop
Disney Springs Mainstage Cart located in the Marketplace between World of Disney and Ghirardelli® Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop
New Disney MagicMobile Pass Styles
Choose from 2 new styles created for V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days, available now!
- Check out the V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days page for any additional information.
- For those looking to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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