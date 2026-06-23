More Marvel Heroes Arrive on Popular Lingokids Platform

Kids can now play custom games and activities on Lingokids featuring even more Marvel heroes as the Avengers arrive on the popular platform.

What's Happening:

Earlier this year, kids everywhere were able to access new activities on the popular Lingokids app that featured Marvel's Spider-Man.

Now, more Marvel heroes are getting into the fun as kids can now use Lingokids to access new activities with Marvel's Avengers in the Lingokids: Marvel Collection.

The activities are completely ad-free and are designed especially for children.

Now, as the kids use the app, they can participate with some of Marvel's favorite heroes, including: Marvel’s Avengers: Hulk’s Bridge Builder

Hulk is patching up NYC’s broken bridge to help citizens cross safely. Can everyone reach the other side?

Marvel’s Avengers: Thor’s Math Mix

Thor is chasing Loki through NYC, mixing and splitting numbers along the way. Can he track Loki down?

Marvel’s Avengers: Hulk’s Run & Spell

Hulk is charging through the streets of NYC, grabbing letters to spell words along the way. Ready, set, SMASH!

Marvel’s Avengers: Senses Race

Iron Man, Thor, and Captain Marvel are racing forward through the city skyline, answering questions about the five senses. Who will reach the finish line first?

Marvel’s Avengers: Captain America’s Shield Challenge

Captain America flicks his shield to take down the drones raining down across the city. Can he hit every target?

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity Stones Puzzle Run

Captain America and Iron Man are moving through NYC, mapping the path to every Infinity Stone. Can they complete the run before Thanos collects them first?

Marvel’s Avengers: Captain Marvel’s Sort the Blocks

Captain Marvel is soaring past the Avengers Tower, sorting blocks to build it back up. Can she stack them in the right order?

Marvel’s Avengers: Hawkeye ’s Pattern Training

Hawkeye and Black Widow are throwing combos as they keep their focus sharp. Can they complete the sequence?

Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man’s Tidy Up

Iron Man’s lab is a mess after building his latest invention. Can he sort everything into solids, liquids, and gases?

Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Jungle Puzzle

Black Panther is climbing through the trees of Wakanda, piecing together the jungle path. Can he reach the top?

The addition of Avengers expands the Lingokids: Disney Collection , which includes other beloved characters across Disney, Pixar, and Marvel brands.

Families using Lingokids every month have already played Disney activities over 400 million times, according to internal data shared by Lingokids.

The Avengers are the latest characters on the platform following Disney's Frozen, Mickey Mouse, Moana many more. Lingokids had an internal research study that found that kids often learn about these characters for the first time on interactive platforms like Lingokids.