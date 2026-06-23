"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Is Swinging Into Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre Next Month

Marvel fans can catch opening week screenings of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the iconic Hollywood theater beginning July 30.

Spider-Man is heading back to the big screen, and fans in Southern California will have a chance to experience the next chapter of Peter Parker’s story at one of Hollywood’s most iconic movie theatres.

What’s Happening:

The historic El Capitan Theatre has announced a special engagement for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, bringing Marvel fans into the heart of Hollywood for the film’s opening week beginning July 30.

Following the universe-altering events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker finds himself completely alone. The world no longer remembers who he is, forcing him to embrace life as Spider-Man full-time while watching his former friends move forward without him.

According to the film’s official synopsis, that isolation begins to take a toll on Peter as he struggles with the pressures of his new reality. At the same time, a mysterious and powerful new threat emerges in New York City, one that may require Peter to undergo a transformation he may not be able to control. Ironically, that very change could be the key to saving the city and the people he still cares about.

The film arrives at the El Capitan Theatre with multiple daily showtimes beginning Thursday, July 30.

Thursday screenings on July 30 are scheduled for 12:45 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 10:30 p.m.

From July 31 through August 6, guests can choose from five daily screenings at 9:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 10:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are priced at $27 for adults, while children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 60 and older can attend for $24.

Guests looking for a special value option can purchase the Web Pack, which includes two reserved tickets for $31. All ticket prices include applicable fees.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a listed runtime of approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes and will be presented in standard format during the El Capitan engagement.

Known for hosting premiere events, exclusive screenings, and immersive movie experiences, the El Capitan Theatre has long been a favorite destination for Disney and Marvel fans. The venue's location on Hollywood Boulevard makes it a fitting home for one of the summer's most anticipated superhero releases.

As anticipation continues to build, fans will soon be able to swing back into Peter Parker’s world and discover what comes next for the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man when Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens July 31.

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