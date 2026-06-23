"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Is Swinging Into Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre Next Month
Marvel fans can catch opening week screenings of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the iconic Hollywood theater beginning July 30.
Spider-Man is heading back to the big screen, and fans in Southern California will have a chance to experience the next chapter of Peter Parker’s story at one of Hollywood’s most iconic movie theatres.
What’s Happening:
- The historic El Capitan Theatre has announced a special engagement for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, bringing Marvel fans into the heart of Hollywood for the film’s opening week beginning July 30.
- Following the universe-altering events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker finds himself completely alone. The world no longer remembers who he is, forcing him to embrace life as Spider-Man full-time while watching his former friends move forward without him.
- According to the film’s official synopsis, that isolation begins to take a toll on Peter as he struggles with the pressures of his new reality. At the same time, a mysterious and powerful new threat emerges in New York City, one that may require Peter to undergo a transformation he may not be able to control. Ironically, that very change could be the key to saving the city and the people he still cares about.
- The film arrives at the El Capitan Theatre with multiple daily showtimes beginning Thursday, July 30.
- Thursday screenings on July 30 are scheduled for 12:45 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 10:30 p.m.
- From July 31 through August 6, guests can choose from five daily screenings at 9:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 10:30 p.m.
- General admission tickets are priced at $27 for adults, while children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 60 and older can attend for $24.
- Guests looking for a special value option can purchase the Web Pack, which includes two reserved tickets for $31. All ticket prices include applicable fees.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a listed runtime of approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes and will be presented in standard format during the El Capitan engagement.
- Known for hosting premiere events, exclusive screenings, and immersive movie experiences, the El Capitan Theatre has long been a favorite destination for Disney and Marvel fans. The venue's location on Hollywood Boulevard makes it a fitting home for one of the summer's most anticipated superhero releases.
- As anticipation continues to build, fans will soon be able to swing back into Peter Parker’s world and discover what comes next for the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man when Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens July 31.
More Spider-Man: Brand New Day News:
- Little Caesars Teams Up with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" for New Webberoni Pizza and Immersive Fan Experience
- Several New "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Posters Spotlight Premium Formats Like 4DX, ScreenX and RealD 3D
- New "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Trailer Spotlights the Hulk and Other Powerful Threats
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com