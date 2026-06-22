Little Caesars Teams Up with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" for New Webberoni Pizza and Immersive Fan Experience
The collaboration includes a new Spider-Man-inspired pizza, collectible posters, themed packaging, and a replica of Peter Parker's apartment in Brooklyn.
Spider-Man is swinging into pizza shops this summer in a big way! Ahead of the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, Little Caesars has announced a new collaboration with Sony Pictures that combines exclusive food offerings, collectible merchandise, and a one-of-a-kind immersive fan experience inspired by Marvel's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
What’s Happening:
- The Little Caesars promotion introduces a new pizza creation, special Spider-Man-themed packaging, collectible posters, and even a recreation of Peter Parker's apartment that fans can visit in Brooklyn.
- The biggest highlight from the collaboration is Spider-Man's Webberoni Pizza, a new limited-time menu item inspired by Peter Parker's iconic web-slinging abilities.
- The pizza features a distinctive web pattern made from shredded pepperoni and toasted cheese layered across the top of the pie. The design isn't just for looks either; the arrangement is intended to deliver pepperoni in every bite.
- Available for $8.99, the specialty pizza gives customers a themed dining experience while tying directly into the visual style of Spider-Man's signature webs.
- Perhaps the most ambitious part of the partnership is an immersive pop-up event taking place in Brooklyn, New York.
- On June 27, fans will have the opportunity to visit a full-scale recreation of Peter Parker's apartment at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse. The interactive experience will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and aims to bring elements of Spider-Man: Brand New Day into the real world.
- Visitors can explore the apartment, discover hidden Easter eggs connected to the upcoming film, snap photos throughout the space, and enjoy samples of the new Webberoni Pizza.
- Reservations are available online for those hoping to secure a place in line for the event.
- The collaboration doesn't stop at pizza! Guests ordering a Webberoni Pizza will receive their meal in specially designed Spider-Man-themed pizza boxes created exclusively for the promotion.
- In addition, each Webberoni Pizza purchase includes an exclusive collectible mini-poster. New poster designs will be released weekly, giving collectors multiple opportunities to build a complete set throughout the promotional period.
- Sony Pictures is positioning Spider-Man: Brand New Day as one of the biggest theatrical releases of the summer, and partnerships like this help extend the excitement beyond the movie theater.
- By blending themed food, immersive experiences, and collectible merchandise, the collaboration creates multiple ways for fans to engage with the Spider-Man brand before the film's debut.
- Whether it's enjoying a Webberoni Pizza at home, collecting the exclusive mini-posters, or exploring Peter Parker's apartment in Brooklyn, fans have several opportunities to celebrate the return of one of the world's most beloved superheroes.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, while Little Caesars' Spider-Man-themed offerings are available for a limited time this summer.
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