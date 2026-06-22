Little Caesars Teams Up with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" for New Webberoni Pizza and Immersive Fan Experience

The collaboration includes a new Spider-Man-inspired pizza, collectible posters, themed packaging, and a replica of Peter Parker's apartment in Brooklyn.

Spider-Man is swinging into pizza shops this summer in a big way! Ahead of the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, Little Caesars has announced a new collaboration with Sony Pictures that combines exclusive food offerings, collectible merchandise, and a one-of-a-kind immersive fan experience inspired by Marvel's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

What’s Happening:

The Little Caesars promotion introduces a new pizza creation, special Spider-Man-themed packaging, collectible posters, and even a recreation of Peter Parker's apartment that fans can visit in Brooklyn.

The biggest highlight from the collaboration is Spider-Man's Webberoni Pizza, a new limited-time menu item inspired by Peter Parker's iconic web-slinging abilities.

The pizza features a distinctive web pattern made from shredded pepperoni and toasted cheese layered across the top of the pie. The design isn't just for looks either; the arrangement is intended to deliver pepperoni in every bite.

Available for $8.99, the specialty pizza gives customers a themed dining experience while tying directly into the visual style of Spider-Man's signature webs.

Perhaps the most ambitious part of the partnership is an immersive pop-up event taking place in Brooklyn, New York.

On June 27, fans will have the opportunity to visit a full-scale recreation of Peter Parker's apartment at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse. The interactive experience will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and aims to bring elements of Spider-Man: Brand New Day into the real world.

Visitors can explore the apartment, discover hidden Easter eggs connected to the upcoming film, snap photos throughout the space, and enjoy samples of the new Webberoni Pizza.

Reservations are available online for those hoping to secure a place in line for the event.

The collaboration doesn't stop at pizza! Guests ordering a Webberoni Pizza will receive their meal in specially designed Spider-Man-themed pizza boxes created exclusively for the promotion.

In addition, each Webberoni Pizza purchase includes an exclusive collectible mini-poster. New poster designs will be released weekly, giving collectors multiple opportunities to build a complete set throughout the promotional period.

Sony Pictures is positioning Spider-Man: Brand New Day as one of the biggest theatrical releases of the summer, and partnerships like this help extend the excitement beyond the movie theater.

By blending themed food, immersive experiences, and collectible merchandise, the collaboration creates multiple ways for fans to engage with the Spider-Man brand before the film's debut.

Whether it's enjoying a Webberoni Pizza at home, collecting the exclusive mini-posters, or exploring Peter Parker's apartment in Brooklyn, fans have several opportunities to celebrate the return of one of the world's most beloved superheroes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, while Little Caesars' Spider-Man-themed offerings are available for a limited time this summer.

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