ColourPop Celebrates 20 Years of "Hannah Montana" With New Disney Collection

The collection features makeup, lip products, accessories, and more inspired by Disney Channel's iconic pop star.

If you ever found yourself wishing you could live the best of both worlds as Hannah Montana, ColourPop has just announced a collection made for you!

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, ColourPop is launching an all-new makeup collection inspired by the pop culture phenomenon that helped define an entire generation. After years of fans requesting a collaboration, the beauty brand is finally bringing Hannah's signature sparkle, style, and double-life energy to a lineup of nostalgic beauty products.

The Disney’s Hannah Montana Collection embraces both sides of the beloved character. Whether you're channeling Miley Stewart's laid-back Malibu vibe or stepping into the spotlight as international pop sensation Hannah Montana, the collection offers shades and products designed to capture both identities.

Leading the lineup is the Best of Both Worlds Eyeshadow Palette, a colorful assortment of shades inspired by the show's iconic themes and aesthetics. The palette features a mix of soft neutrals for everyday looks alongside brighter pops of color worthy of a sold-out concert performance.

For lip products, ColourPop is introducing the Secret Superstar Lip Oil and Keeping it Real Lip Oil, both designed to deliver shine while paying tribute to Hannah and Miley's dual identities. Fans can also choose between two themed lip kits: the Rock Sensation Lippie Kit, inspired by Hannah Montana's superstar stage presence, and the Malibu Dreaming Lippie Kit, which channels Miley Stewart's California roots.

The collection doesn't stop with makeup. Accessories and specialty products help complete the nostalgic experience, including an Eyeliner & Star Stamp Duo perfect for creating concert-ready looks, the shimmering Stage Lights Roll-On Body Glitter, and the You’re A Star Hair Clip that brings a touch of Hannah's signature glam to any outfit.

The collaboration arrives as Disney celebrates the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, the groundbreaking Disney Channel series that premiered in 2006 and launched Miley Cyrus into global superstardom. The series became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring sold-out tours, chart-topping albums, merchandise, and unforgettable catchphrases that continue to resonate with fans two decades later.

For many millennials and Gen Z Disney fans, Hannah Montana represents more than just a television show. It was a defining part of growing up, making this collaboration a particularly nostalgic release. From the product names to the colorful packaging and references to fan-favorite moments from the series, the collection appears designed to celebrate everything that made Hannah Montana such a beloved Disney icon.

Fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on the collection. The Disney’s Hannah Montana Collection launches exclusively on ColourPop's website on June 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Whether you're keeping it real as Miley Stewart or stepping into the spotlight as Hannah Montana, this collection proves that 20 years later, fans can still have the best of both worlds.

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