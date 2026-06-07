Disney Music Emporium Turns Back the Clock with a Series of Vinyls Celebrating Disney Channel's 2000s Era
From Aly & AJ and Hillary Duff, to Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter, there's something for every era of Disney Channel fans.
As Disney+ continues to celebrate another Throwbacks Summer, the Disney Music Emporium is also highlighting Disney in the 2000s with a collection of vinyl releases.
What's Happening:
- An even bigger and bolder sequel to Disney+ Throwbacks is adding in Hulu this summer with curated collections, returning classics and immersive experiences based on iconic '90s and 2000s favorites.
- If you're looking to add a little extra 2000s musical flare to your vinyl collection, then Disney Music Emporium has you covered!
- A curated list of vinyl releases will instantly transport you back in time to the early 2000s, with music from Hannah Montana, Aly & AJ, The Cheetah Girls, High School Musical and more.
- This collection also features a number of current stars who got their start on the Disney Channel, such as Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato,.
- Feel free to peruse some of the highlights below, and check out the full collection over at Disney Music Emporium.
Aly & AJ / Insomniatic – $24.98
Best of Hannah Montana Vinyl – $24.98
Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen 2LP – $37.99
Demi Lovato / Don’t Forget – $26.98
High School Musical Vinyl – $24.98
Lizzie McGuire Movie Soundtrack – $29.98
Sabrina Carpenter / EVOLution – $24.98
Selena Gomez / Year Without Rain – $24.98
Vanessa Hudgens / V – $27.99
More Disney+ Throwbacks:
- This weekend, the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Mini Mall experience hit L.A., popping up at the Westfield Century City
- In celebration of Throwbacks summer, The Brave Little Toaster and the first two seasons of The Weekenders finally arrived on Disney+.
- With those releases, Tony took a look at why The Brave Little Toaster isn't actually a Disney movie and also chronicled the cult status of The Weekenders series.
- Looking ahead, fans can look forward to two popular 2000s Disney Channel property sequels: the much-anticipated Camp Rock 3 and the final episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
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