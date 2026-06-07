Disney Music Emporium Turns Back the Clock with a Series of Vinyls Celebrating Disney Channel's 2000s Era

From Aly & AJ and Hillary Duff, to Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter, there's something for every era of Disney Channel fans.

As Disney+ continues to celebrate another Throwbacks Summer, the Disney Music Emporium is also highlighting Disney in the 2000s with a collection of vinyl releases.

What's Happening:

  • An even bigger and bolder sequel to Disney+ Throwbacks is adding in Hulu this summer with curated collections, returning classics and immersive experiences based on iconic '90s and 2000s favorites.
  • If you're looking to add a little extra 2000s musical flare to your vinyl collection, then Disney Music Emporium has you covered!
  • A curated list of vinyl releases will instantly transport you back in time to the early 2000s, with music from Hannah Montana, Aly & AJ, The Cheetah Girls, High School Musical and more.
  • This collection also features a number of current stars who got their start on the Disney Channel, such as Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato,.
  • Feel free to peruse some of the highlights below, and check out the full collection over at Disney Music Emporium.

Aly & AJ / Insomniatic – $24.98

Best of Hannah Montana Vinyl – $24.98

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen 2LP – $37.99

Demi Lovato / Don’t Forget – $26.98

High School Musical Vinyl – $24.98

Lizzie McGuire Movie Soundtrack – $29.98

Sabrina Carpenter / EVOLution – $24.98

Selena Gomez / Year Without Rain – $24.98

Vanessa Hudgens / V – $27.99

More Disney+ Throwbacks:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now