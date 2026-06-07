Disney Music Emporium Turns Back the Clock with a Series of Vinyls Celebrating Disney Channel's 2000s Era

From Aly & AJ and Hillary Duff, to Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter, there's something for every era of Disney Channel fans.

As Disney+ continues to celebrate another Throwbacks Summer, the Disney Music Emporium is also highlighting Disney in the 2000s with a collection of vinyl releases.

What's Happening:

An even bigger and bolder sequel to Disney+ Throwbacks is adding in Hulu this summer with curated collections, returning classics and immersive experiences based on iconic '90s and 2000s favorites.

If you're looking to add a little extra 2000s musical flare to your vinyl collection, then Disney Music Emporium has you covered!

A curated list of vinyl releases will instantly transport you back in time to the early 2000s, with music from Hannah Montana, Aly & AJ, The Cheetah Girls, High School Musical and more.

This collection also features a number of current stars who got their start on the Disney Channel, such as Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato,.

Feel free to peruse some of the highlights below, and check out the full collection over at Disney Music Emporium.

More Disney+ Throwbacks: