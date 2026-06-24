Mickey Performs the Iconic "Hoedown Throwdown" in New Disney Jr. Special "Mickey’s Country Farm"

Megan Hilty voices Lasso Lucy, who will help Mickey and the gang learn the iconic dance.

Mickey Mouse and friends are set to perform the iconic "Hoedown Throwdown" from Hannah Montana: The Movie in a new Disney Jr. special.

What's Happening:

Mickey and the gang are heading to the country for a brand-new full-length Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ special, titled Mickey's Country Farm.

Early 2000s Disney Channel fans will want to pay attention, as Mickey and the gang perform the "Hoedown Throwdown," a new version of the iconic song and dance performed by Disney Legend Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Here, the dance is taught to our friends by Lasso Lucy, who is voiced by guest star Megan Hilty.

In Mickey’s Country Farm, Mickey and friends use their new farm vehicles to build the Fairest Farm Fair ever — hoping Daisy’s cowgirl idol, Lasso Lucy, will stop by for a visit.

Mickey's Country Farm debuts Thursday, July 30 (7 a.m. EDT/PDT) on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. on Demand, streaming the next day on Disney+.

Following the release of the single “Hoedown Throwdown” on June 26, the Disney Jr. Music: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – Mickey’s Country Farm soundtrack will be available to stream on all platforms beginning July 31.

New Mickey’s Country Farm Songs shorts will then debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+ on July 27.

All-new Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ country farm-inspired toys from Just Play, including a Mickey Mouse Hoedown Throwdown Plush and Barnyard Fun Playset, will be available for purchase later this summer.

From the “Disney Jr. Play Break” short-form series that encourages kids to get up and get active with fun-filled activities, a new short titled Mickey and Minnie Farm will debut July 30 on Disney+.

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