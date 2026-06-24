New Magic on TikTok: Disney Store Launching Soon on TikTok Shop

Expect new merchandise and TikTok Lives showing off fan-favorite items!
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Disney Store is headed to social media platform TikTok, with a new virtual storefront and content coming this weekend!

What’s Happening:

  • Anyone who uses the popular social video platform TikTok know that shopping has become an integral part of the app. 
  • From ads to live streams, being exposed to new and curated products has never been easier. 
  • Well, Disney is ready to bring in some Disney Store magic to fans on the social media app. 
  • This weekend, Disney Store will be hosting their TikTok Shop grand opening, giving fans early access to shop.
  • On June 27 and 28, the early shopping period will give fans the chance to shop new favorites, exclusive finds, and more!
  • The June 27 preview, which you’ll need to register for, will take place from 11AM to 2PM PST.
  • Also requiring registration, the June 28 preview will take place from 6PM to 9PM PST. 
  • Disney promises that fans will have tons to look forward to, including live shopping events!

Disney Store’s AI Shopping Tool:

  • Disney Store has launched a pilot program featuring an AI Personal Shopping Assistant within its iOS app.
  • The AI assistant is designed to help shoppers find products using natural, conversational language.
  • Disney says the technology will provide personalized product recommendations and information on item availability.
  • The feature is intended to help customers find gifts, plan Disney Parks outfits and discover new merchandise.

Read More Disney Store:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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