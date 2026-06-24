New Magic on TikTok: Disney Store Launching Soon on TikTok Shop
Expect new merchandise and TikTok Lives showing off fan-favorite items!
Disney Store is headed to social media platform TikTok, with a new virtual storefront and content coming this weekend!
What’s Happening:
- Anyone who uses the popular social video platform TikTok know that shopping has become an integral part of the app.
- From ads to live streams, being exposed to new and curated products has never been easier.
- Well, Disney is ready to bring in some Disney Store magic to fans on the social media app.
- This weekend, Disney Store will be hosting their TikTok Shop grand opening, giving fans early access to shop.
- On June 27 and 28, the early shopping period will give fans the chance to shop new favorites, exclusive finds, and more!
- The June 27 preview, which you’ll need to register for, will take place from 11AM to 2PM PST.
- Also requiring registration, the June 28 preview will take place from 6PM to 9PM PST.
- Disney promises that fans will have tons to look forward to, including live shopping events!
Disney Store’s AI Shopping Tool:
- Disney Store has launched a pilot program featuring an AI Personal Shopping Assistant within its iOS app.
- The AI assistant is designed to help shoppers find products using natural, conversational language.
- Disney says the technology will provide personalized product recommendations and information on item availability.
- The feature is intended to help customers find gifts, plan Disney Parks outfits and discover new merchandise.
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