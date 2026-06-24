New Magic on TikTok: Disney Store Launching Soon on TikTok Shop

Expect new merchandise and TikTok Lives showing off fan-favorite items!

Disney Store is headed to social media platform TikTok, with a new virtual storefront and content coming this weekend!

What’s Happening:

Anyone who uses the popular social video platform TikTok know that shopping has become an integral part of the app.

From ads to live streams, being exposed to new and curated products has never been easier.

Well, Disney is ready to bring in some Disney Store magic to fans on the social media app.

This weekend, Disney Store will be hosting their TikTok Shop grand opening, giving fans early access to shop.

On June 27 and 28, the early shopping period will give fans the chance to shop new favorites, exclusive finds, and more!

The June 27 preview, which you’ll need to register for, will take place from 11AM to 2PM PST.

Also requiring registration, the June 28 preview will take place from 6PM to 9PM PST.

Disney promises that fans will have tons to look forward to, including live shopping events!

Disney Store’s AI Shopping Tool:

Disney Store has launched a pilot program featuring an AI Personal Shopping Assistant within its iOS app.

The AI assistant is designed to help shoppers find products using natural, conversational language.

Disney says the technology will provide personalized product recommendations and information on item availability.

The feature is intended to help customers find gifts, plan Disney Parks outfits and discover new merchandise.

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