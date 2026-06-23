Disney Store Launches New AI Shopping Assistant on iOS App

The new tool is expected to launch Android sometime in the future.

Disney Store is testing a new AI-powered shopping assistant designed to help customers discover and purchase products through its iOS app.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog has made a huge announcement surrounding the future of Disney Store shopping.

Disney Store has launched a pilot program featuring an AI Personal Shopping Assistant within its iOS app.

The AI assistant is designed to help shoppers find products using natural, conversational language.

Disney says the technology will provide personalized product recommendations and information on item availability.

The feature is intended to help customers find gifts, plan Disney Parks outfits and discover new merchandise.

The House of Mouse also said the assistant is designed to align with the company's brand voice, character knowledge and product catalog.

The AI shopping tool will become a permanent addition to the Disney Store iOS app once fully rolled out.

Human customer service representatives will continue to be available alongside the AI assistant.

The Disney Store app already offers features such as one-click purchasing, push notifications and order tracking, so this move is an additional step to modernizing the online Disney shopping experience.

The new tool is currently available to select users and will expand to all registered Disney Store iOS app customers in the future.

Disney teased that Android users and shoppers using web browsers can expect related announcements in the coming months.

Is AI Really the Future:

While it is cool to see Disney roll out new ways for fans to engage with their favorite characters, attractions, and experiences, the viability of AI is still a controversial topic.

While many companies have jumped on the AI bandwagon to save money and manpower, the excessive cost of AI tokens leave lots of questions regarding the profitability of the growing technology.

Beyond the ecological impact of water usage and AI data centers, many early adapters have found that AI has not decreased company costs.

Popular pizza delivery chain Pizza Hut is one of many companies experiencing this reality.

After corporate rolled out a new AI-delivery system, franchise owners experienced massive losses due to the system's flaws that failed to optimize the experience on either end.

According to Business Insider, Pizza Hut is being sued for $100 million by franchise owners affected by the system.

While AI’s integration is inevitable, and not all bad, I’m hesitant that this addition will be beneficial for consumers on Disney Store.

Another recent change that will have a greater impact on guests is allowing Disney Gift Cards to be added to the Walt Disney World and Disneyland App rather than being typed in each time the card is used.

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