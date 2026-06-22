Video: Unboxing the Sixth and Final Action Figure (B2EMO) in Disney Store's Star Wars: Build-a-Droid Series

Fun story: I got up early on the morning of Friday, June 5-- as I had been doing monthly since January-- to place my order for the sixth and final action figure in Disney Story's Star Wars: Droid Factory Build-a-Droid series. My order successfully went through immediately after the item appeared on the website, and then three days later on Monday morning, I received an email from Disney Store informing me that my order had been cancelled due to them not having enough stock to fulfill it. Naturally I was upset by this, but (very) luckily my friend David happened to have picked up a second copy of the figure at Disneyland that Friday morning. So thanks to him, I was able to complete the set with B2EMO from Andor: A Star Wars Story, and even more thankfully, to complete the blue build-a-droid TC-332. A video unboxing and additional photos are below.

In the social media video (edited by Laughing Place's Maxon Faber) embedded below, you can watch as I unbox the B2EMO action figure and TC-332's left leg that comes with it.

B2EMO is the only one of the six (seven if you count TC-332) Build-a-Droid figures that has been released in Disney's Star Wars: Droid Factory line previously. It would have been nice if all of the figures in this run were unique.

It is nice that B2EMO came with not only his own card for the series, but also TC-332's card, now that the protocol droid's figure is complete.

Like the previous Droid Factory release (and Hasbro's six-inch scale The Black Series series) B2EMO's chassis/torso telescopes up and down, and his "head" can rotate 360 degrees. The wheel casings can also pivot back and forth.

But I'm mostly thrilled to finally have finished building TC-332. When that order got unexpectedly cancelled by Disney Story, I was worried there for a minute that I might never complete him, unless I sought this Droid Factory release out on the secondary market. This figure adds a lot of color to the collection, and I'll be happy to place him in a Star Wars action figure diorama.

So after six months, that's finally a wrap on Disney Store's Star Wars: Droid Factory Build-a-Droid series. I hope you were able to complete your collection as well!

Previous entries in this series here at Laughing Place: