Disneyland and Walt Disney World Apps Now Support Disney Gift Cards as a Saved Payment Method

Guests can now add Disney Gift Cards to MyDisney Wallet for mobile orders, tickets, and more without repeatedly entering card information.

Disney Parks fans have been asking for this feature on the Disneyland and Walt Disney World apps for years, and it’s finally arrived! The latest update allows guests to save a Disney Gift Card directly to their account and use it for most purchases throughout the apps, including mobile food and beverage orders, theme park tickets, and other eligible transactions.

What’s Happening:

According to Scott Gustin on X, both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World mobile apps now support Disney Gift Cards as a default payment method through MyDisney Wallet.

The Disneyland and WDW apps finally support Disney Gift Cards as a default payment method. 🙌



Go to MyDisney Wallet to add a gift card and the saved card can be used for *most* purchases like mobile food orders, tickets, and more. Lightning Lane purchases not yet supported. pic.twitter.com/Yeizg5XK4V — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 23, 2026

For frequent Disney visitors, this seemingly small change could make a big difference in the overall guest experience, especially for people who regularly use discounted Disney gift cards from Costco and Sam’s Club.

Previously, guests who wanted to use Disney Gift Cards for mobile ordering often had to scan the barcode on the back of the gift card or manually enter gift card numbers and PINs each time they made a purchase. While some guests found workarounds by consolidating balances onto a single card, the process was still cumbersome compared to using a saved credit card.

The new integration streamlines that process by allowing guests to store a Disney Gift Card in MyDisney Wallet and use it similarly to other saved payment methods. While not every purchase type is currently supported, the update covers many of the most frequently used transactions within the Disney Parks apps.

One notable exception is Lightning Lane purchases, which are not yet supported through the new gift card payment option. Guests purchasing Lightning Lane passes will still need to enter their gift card in manually or use another accepted payment method for the time being.

In the app, you can also access a scannable barcode if you want to use the card in person: pic.twitter.com/EsJrr2f1Ly — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 23, 2026

Scott also mentioned that once the gift card is stored in the app, you can also access a scannable barcode if you want to use the card in person.

As someone who has frequently used Disney Gift Cards during park visits, I'm relieved to see this update finally arrive on the app. In the past, placing mobile food orders or making other purchases through the Disneyland and Walt Disney World apps could be frustrating when using gift cards. Constantly re-entering card numbers and PINs added unnecessary steps to what should have been a quick and seamless transaction. Being able to save a gift card directly in MyDisney Wallet should make the process significantly easier for guests who regularly use Disney Gift Cards on their vacations.

Disney Gift Cards remain a popular option among Disney fans, especially those who purchase discounted gift cards through warehouse clubs, use rewards programs, or set aside vacation spending money throughout the year. With this new functionality, using those gift cards inside the official park apps is finally becoming as convenient as many guests have long hoped.

While Lightning Lane support remains absent for now, the addition of saved Disney Gift Cards marks a welcome quality-of-life improvement for Disneyland and Walt Disney World visitors.

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