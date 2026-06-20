Photos: Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters Debuts Striking New Exterior Color Scheme at Disneyland

No major changes have been made to the attraction itself.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters has reopened at Disneyland after a brief refurbishment, and it's now sporting a new exterior color scheme

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters recently reopened from a general refresh in Tomorrowland, but the biggest changes have come to the attraction's exterior – which now sports a new paint job. The exterior now has a clear white look to it, very reminiscent of the color scheme for the 1967 New Tomorrowland. This is accented by some light blues, the dark blue of the main sign, and a few gold trims.

Construction walls remain up as some work continues at the base of the exterior. The attraction is now open, however we just happened to visit when it was temporarily closed.

The entrance sign further into Tomorrowland has also received an updated color scheme.

Also receiving a refresh was the Star Command mural on the exterior of the building.

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino