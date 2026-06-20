Photos: Construction Walls Come Down Around Downtown Disney's Earl of Sandwich and The Carnaby

Earl of Sandwich will once again have a permanent home at Disneyland Resort.

It’s almost time for the triumphant return of a permanent Earl of Sandwich and the debut of Gordon Ramsey’s The Carnaby as construction looks to be wrapping up at Downtown Disney.

What’s Happening:

Today, Laughing Place took a trip to Disneyland Resort, checking out updates throughout the resort.

As part of the west side expansion of Downtown Disney, a new location for Earl of Sandwich is set to debut inside a multi-story building that will also house Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby.

Earl of Sandwich’s new location will be located on the first floor of a new building in the mid century-inspired, providing the restaurant a permanent location.

Currently, Earl of Sandwich serves its popular sandwiches out of a temporary location near Lulu Lemon.

On the second story of this new building will be an all-new table service restaurant called The Carnaby Tavern.

Fans of ‘60s pop and rock bands from the UK will be able to experience the “British Invasion" with this new sit-down experience.

Construction walls have been removed in front of the two buildings, hinting that the locations are inching towards a debut at the resort.

For those looking to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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