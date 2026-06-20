Photos: Edelweiss Lodge Adds Much Needed Seating to Disneyland's Edelweiss Snacks

The area is the perfect place to enjoy a Fantasyland Garlic Cheesy Brat!
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While paper FASTPASS has long been gone at the Disneyland Resort, one of the former distribution areas has been converted into a seating area of Edelweiss Snacks

What’s Happening:

  • The COVID-19 left a long standing impact on the world around us, and that is especially true for Disneyland Resort. 
  • Upon reopening, FASTPASS, a free skip-the-line offering, was left behind in the pre-social distancing world. 
  • Ironically for Disneyland, in the late 2010s, the resort expanded their FASTPASS attraction list, creating FASTPASS distribution centers around the park. 
  • Matterhorn Bobsleds was one of those attractions, debuting the offering on April 28th, 2017. 
  • Disney designed a gorgeous chalet-inspired space for FASTPASS distribution, only for it to become obsolete less than three years later. 
  • The area sat vacant for years, but, now, the area has been converted into a seating area for the nearby Edelweiss Snacks!

  • Dubbed the Edelweiss Lodge, the Coca-Cola sponsored area boasts some charming theming and a nice respite for guests looking to escape the chaos of Disneyland. 

  • Previously, Edelweiss Snacks only used the old dock for the former Motor Boat Cruise attraction that operated from 1957 to 1993. 

  • The seating area was constantly crowded, making this addition an incredibly welcome one. 
  • For those looking to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino