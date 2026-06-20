While paper FASTPASS has long been gone at the Disneyland Resort, one of the former distribution areas has been converted into a seating area of Edelweiss Snacks

What’s Happening:

The COVID-19 left a long standing impact on the world around us, and that is especially true for Disneyland Resort.

Upon reopening, FASTPASS, a free skip-the-line offering, was left behind in the pre-social distancing world.

Ironically for Disneyland, in the late 2010s, the resort expanded their FASTPASS attraction list, creating FASTPASS distribution centers around the park.

Matterhorn Bobsleds was one of those attractions, debuting the offering on April 28th, 2017.

Disney designed a gorgeous chalet-inspired space for FASTPASS distribution, only for it to become obsolete less than three years later.

The area sat vacant for years, but, now, the area has been converted into a seating area for the nearby Edelweiss Snacks!

Dubbed the Edelweiss Lodge, the Coca-Cola sponsored area boasts some charming theming and a nice respite for guests looking to escape the chaos of Disneyland.

Previously, Edelweiss Snacks only used the old dock for the former Motor Boat Cruise attraction that operated from 1957 to 1993.

The seating area was constantly crowded, making this addition an incredibly welcome one.

For those looking to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning





