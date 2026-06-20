Photos: Edelweiss Lodge Adds Much Needed Seating to Disneyland's Edelweiss Snacks
The area is the perfect place to enjoy a Fantasyland Garlic Cheesy Brat!
While paper FASTPASS has long been gone at the Disneyland Resort, one of the former distribution areas has been converted into a seating area of Edelweiss Snacks
What’s Happening:
- The COVID-19 left a long standing impact on the world around us, and that is especially true for Disneyland Resort.
- Upon reopening, FASTPASS, a free skip-the-line offering, was left behind in the pre-social distancing world.
- Ironically for Disneyland, in the late 2010s, the resort expanded their FASTPASS attraction list, creating FASTPASS distribution centers around the park.
- Matterhorn Bobsleds was one of those attractions, debuting the offering on April 28th, 2017.
- Disney designed a gorgeous chalet-inspired space for FASTPASS distribution, only for it to become obsolete less than three years later.
- The area sat vacant for years, but, now, the area has been converted into a seating area for the nearby Edelweiss Snacks!
- Dubbed the Edelweiss Lodge, the Coca-Cola sponsored area boasts some charming theming and a nice respite for guests looking to escape the chaos of Disneyland.
- Previously, Edelweiss Snacks only used the old dock for the former Motor Boat Cruise attraction that operated from 1957 to 1993.
- The seating area was constantly crowded, making this addition an incredibly welcome one.
- For those looking to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- End of a Disney Parks Era: FLIK Wait Time Tracking Has Officially Been Retired
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- Photos: Galaxy's Edge Debuts New Lightsaber Box, Other New Star Wars Merchandise
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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