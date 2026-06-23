Photos: New Floral Bed Arrives at EPCOT with Better Spaceship Earth Views

Some landscaping changes as the park enters those precious weeks without any festivals

In what continues to be a common theme at the Disney Parks, guests visiting EPCOT will be able to ask - "there used to be some trees here, right?" The planter that guests first see upon entering the park, dead center among other tree-lined paths, guests will now find a flourishing flower bed instead of the small grove that once stood in this space.

That's not to say this isn't pretty. It certainly is, and allows for a better view of the park's icon - Spaceship Earth - when entering the park. Formerly the space (and trees) were largely used to make a celebratory display for any of the park's many celebrations throughout the year. As there is currently no festival taking place at the park, this space can be opened up to allow for some beautiful photos and a pleasant welcome to the park.

Next up, the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is slated to take place starting on August 27, running through November 21. We don't know at this time if the trees will be restored as a new backdrop, or if a festival display will take over the new planter and flowers as is, welcoming guests to the annual favorite.

For comparison, check out how the space looked recently during the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival at the park.

To see the beautiful new landscaping for yourself or enjoy the upcoming festivals, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist wth all your Walt Disney World travel needs.