New "Toy Story 5" Dolls: Bring Home Bonnie and Blaze!

Blaze has a horse and a pig! We definitely want to be friends with her!

The hype surrounding Toy Story 5 is only growing bigger now that the film has made its theatrical debut! Disney Store is celebrating the release with a merchandise drop, including some charming doll sets featuring new characters.







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What’s Happening:

We’re so excited to be revisiting the universe of Toy Story and reconnecting with beloved characters, while also meeting some new friends.

As is often the case with Disney and Pixar films, there’s a wave of themed merchandise that’s landed online at Disney Store in anticipation of the theatrical release.

We’ve already checked out apparel, accessories, plush, and other toys, but today the emphasis is on doll sets. Joining the lineup are 2 new sets: one featuring Bonnie and her toys, and one with Blaze, some toys, plus her pet horse and pig!

Guests can shop Toy Story 5 doll sets available now at Disney Store. Each sells for $64.99.

Bonnie Doll Set – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Set includes Bonnie doll and 15 accessories

Accessories include Rex, Forky, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Trixie, Karen Beverly and Dolly figures

Figures include bases

Additional accessories include bicycle, gazebo, jacket, four flowers and cake

Ages 3 and up

Blaze Doll Set – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

Set includes 11 pieces

Figures include Blaze, Daffodil, pet pig, plus Jessie and Bullseye mini figures

Accessories include bunch of carrots, bale of hay, grooming brush, bucket and two braids

For children ages 3 and up

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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