New "Toy Story 5" Dolls: Bring Home Bonnie and Blaze!

Blaze has a horse and a pig! We definitely want to be friends with her!

The hype surrounding Toy Story 5 is only growing bigger now that the film has made its theatrical debut! Disney Store is celebrating the release with a merchandise drop, including some charming doll sets featuring new characters.


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What’s Happening:

  • We’re so excited to be revisiting the universe of Toy Story and reconnecting with beloved characters, while also meeting some new friends. 
  • As is often the case with Disney and Pixar films, there’s a wave of themed merchandise that’s landed online at Disney Store in anticipation of the theatrical release.
  • We’ve already checked out apparel, accessories, plush, and other toys, but today the emphasis is on doll sets. Joining the lineup are 2 new sets: one featuring Bonnie and her toys, and one with Blaze, some toys, plus her pet horse and pig!
  • Guests can shop Toy Story 5 doll sets available now at Disney Store. Each sells for $64.99.

Bonnie Doll Set – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

  • Set includes Bonnie doll and 15 accessories
  • Accessories include Rex, Forky, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Trixie, Karen Beverly and Dolly figures
  • Figures include bases
  • Additional accessories include bicycle, gazebo, jacket, four flowers and cake
  • Ages 3 and up

Blaze Doll Set – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

  • Set includes 11 pieces
  • Figures include Blaze, Daffodil, pet pig, plus Jessie and Bullseye mini figures
  • Accessories include bunch of carrots, bale of hay, grooming brush, bucket and two braids
  • For children ages 3 and up

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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