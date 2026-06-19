New "Toy Story 5" Dolls: Bring Home Bonnie and Blaze!
The hype surrounding Toy Story 5 is only growing bigger now that the film has made its theatrical debut! Disney Store is celebrating the release with a merchandise drop, including some charming doll sets featuring new characters.
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What’s Happening:
- We’re so excited to be revisiting the universe of Toy Story and reconnecting with beloved characters, while also meeting some new friends.
- As is often the case with Disney and Pixar films, there’s a wave of themed merchandise that’s landed online at Disney Store in anticipation of the theatrical release.
- We’ve already checked out apparel, accessories, plush, and other toys, but today the emphasis is on doll sets. Joining the lineup are 2 new sets: one featuring Bonnie and her toys, and one with Blaze, some toys, plus her pet horse and pig!
- Guests can shop Toy Story 5 doll sets available now at Disney Store. Each sells for $64.99.
Bonnie Doll Set – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
- Set includes Bonnie doll and 15 accessories
- Accessories include Rex, Forky, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Trixie, Karen Beverly and Dolly figures
- Figures include bases
- Additional accessories include bicycle, gazebo, jacket, four flowers and cake
- Ages 3 and up
Blaze Doll Set – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
- Set includes 11 pieces
- Figures include Blaze, Daffodil, pet pig, plus Jessie and Bullseye mini figures
- Accessories include bunch of carrots, bale of hay, grooming brush, bucket and two braids
- For children ages 3 and up
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 25% Off Citizen | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!