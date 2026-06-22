"Toy Story" Puppetronic Talking Action Figures Bring New Fun for Fans of Jessie and Buzz

Get both figures and they will interact with each other!

Yee-haw! The Toy Story gang is back, and fans are flocking to movie theaters to check out Toy Story 5 and catch up with Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and other new friends. Debuting alongside the movie are plenty of toys including, the Puppetronic talking action figure with interactive movements and phrases!

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What’s Happening:

In my experience, right after seeing a movie, kids love to reenact what they just watched with their own toys. Fortunately, for those watching a Toy Story film there are plenty of Toy Story toys to play across a variety of styles for all ages.

Disney Store has already unveiled dozens of options like play sets, doll sets, and bath toys, but they’re not done yet! Today, the online retailer welcomes Toy Story Puppetronic talking action figures featuring interactive sounds and phrases inspired by the films

Puppetronic toys combine the softness of plush pals with the detail of action figures, and the magic of electronics, so kids can create unique stories for playtime, enhanced by character-accurate sounds and phrases. The lineup includes: Jessie Buzz Lightyear



Each figure features over 40 sounds and actions! Buzz will say things like: 'To Infinity and Beyond'', ''Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue'', ''My Ship Has Crash Landed Here by Mistake.'' Jessie adds to the fun with her quotes: ''Yodel-lay-hee-hoo'', ''Howdy'', ''Whoo Whee!'' and more.

Both toys also have an interactive feature to detect when the other Palm Puppetronic is nearby and can trigger two-way communication!

The Toy Story Puppetronic talking action figures are available now at Disney Store, and sell for $39.99 each.

Buzz Lightyear Palm Puppetronic Interactive Talking Action Figure – Toy Story | Disney Store

Jessie Palm Puppetronic Interactive Talking Action Figure – Toy Story | Disney Store

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