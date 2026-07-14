Downtown Disney's LEGO Store Has A Brand New Merch Collection

Now you can show you love LEGO and Anaheim's LEGO Store all at once.
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Downtown Disney's LEGO Store has a brand new collection of merch promoting...Downtown Disney's LEGO Store.

What's Happening:

  • Downtown Disney's LEGO store, with it's great Disney themed LEGO sculptures is something of an icon in its own right. Maybe that's why the newest addition to the store is a collection of merchandise that promotes LEGO itself, as well as the Anaheim location specifically.
  • The collection includes hats, water bottles, tote bags, magnets, and more.

  • The majority of the new merchandise is specifically branded to the Anaheim location. In some cases the Anaheim branding prominently displayed. In other cases it's a bit more subtle.

More Disney LEGO News:

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Dirk Libbey
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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