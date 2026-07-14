Downtown Disney's LEGO Store Has A Brand New Merch Collection
Now you can show you love LEGO and Anaheim's LEGO Store all at once.
Downtown Disney's LEGO Store has a brand new collection of merch promoting...Downtown Disney's LEGO Store.
What's Happening:
- Downtown Disney's LEGO store, with it's great Disney themed LEGO sculptures is something of an icon in its own right. Maybe that's why the newest addition to the store is a collection of merchandise that promotes LEGO itself, as well as the Anaheim location specifically.
- The collection includes hats, water bottles, tote bags, magnets, and more.
- The majority of the new merchandise is specifically branded to the Anaheim location. In some cases the Anaheim branding prominently displayed. In other cases it's a bit more subtle.
More Disney LEGO News:
- The Anaheim Store has been undergoing a major external renovation, including making big changes to its outdoor LEGO models.
- LEGO recently launched a set dedicated to Main Street U.S.A
- Don't miss out on all the new LEGO sets that were dropped alongside the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.
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